TLC, Matchbox Twenty and more Long Island summer concerts to see 

Are you ready for the summer? ’Tis the season for concerts, as it has become part of the Long Island fabric. Here are 16 live shows not to miss throughout Nassau and Suffolk.

TLC, SHAGGY, EN VOGUE AND SEAN KINGSTON

Grab a ticket to the “Hot Summer Nights Tour” with a four-part bill — TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston — at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on June 13.

INFO $41.30-$433.65; 516-221-1000, livenation.com

THE FAB FAUX

If you need a Beatles fix, The Fab Faux will perform dozens of hits from the Liverpool lads' massive catalog at The Paramount in Huntington on June 16. The band will recreate each song to a T with the help of the Hogshead Horns and the Crème Tangerine Strings.

INFO $88-$344.40; 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

THE LEGENDARY WAILERS

No summer is complete without some reggae! Come see the Legendary Wailers featuring Junior Marvin at The Paramount on June 17.

INFO $32.75-$152.50; 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

GET THE LED OUT

Long Islanders will receive a double dose of Led Zeppelin when tribute band Get the Led Out returns for its annual back-to-back shows June 23-24 at The Paramount. Expect two full sets of Zep classics and deep cuts with songs changing at each show.

INFO $38.25-$287; 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

CHICAGO

Break out the brass as Chicago sounds off at Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill in Farmingville on June 24. The evening will be balanced between pop ballads (“Hard Habit to Break,” “You’re the Inspiration”) and FM radio staples (“Saturday in the Park,” “25 or 6 to 4”).

INFO $59.30-$149.35; 631-676-7500, licommunityhospitalamp.com

TOM KEIFER BAND, WINGER AND JOHN CORABI

Rock out with this triple bill of Cinderella’s Tom Keifer Band, ’80s hair band Winger and singer-songwriter John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, Union, the Dead Daisies, The Scream) on the aptly titled "Live/Loud Tour,” coming to the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on June 27.

INFO $69-$99; 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

MATCHBOX TWENTY

Fans have waited for three years for Matchbox Twenty to play its long-delayed "Slow Dream Tour," which was postponed several times because of the pandemic. The tour finally stops at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on July 18 and also will feature Ben Rector.

INFO $50.85-$413; 516-221-1000, livenation.com

BELINDA CARLISLE

Catch the Go-Go gone solo as Belinda Carlisle hits the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on July 18. Expect to hear her hits (“Heaven Is a Place on Earth,” “Mad About You,” “Circle in the Sand”) with some of The Go-Go's classics (“Our Lips are Sealed”) tossed in.

INFO $58.50-$118.50; 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

GREAT SOUTH BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL

Get out your suntan lotion and beach blankets because the Great South Bay Music Festival is returning to Shorefront Park in Patchogue July 20-23 with more than 50 bands performing across four different stages. This year’s roster will include electric Hot Tuna, Dave Mason, the Fabulous Thunderbirds, Dirty Heads, Goldfinger, Badfish, Ballyhoo!, Phil Lesh & Friends, the Eric Krasno Trio, Neighbor, Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening. One of the highlights will be Gov’t Mule performing “The Dark Side of the Mule,” complete with laser lights and screen images, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon.”

INFO $64.99-$79.99; greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com

FOREIGNER

Hitmaker of the ’70s and ’80s Foreigner says goodbye at “The Historic Farewell Tour,” which pulls into Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 2. Loverboy serves as a special guest.

INFO $41.30-$1,016.55; 516-221-1000, livenation.com

DARIUS RUCKER

Hootie & the Blowfish’s Darius Rucker gets his country on for the “Starting Fires Tour” at Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill on Aug. 5. Drew Holcomb will serve as the opening act.

INFO $63.45-$117.45; 631-676-7500, licommunityhospitalamp.com

JOE BONAMASSA/STYX/DON FELDER

Experience a night of massive guitar with the triple bill of Joe Bonamassa, Styx and Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles) at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 12.

INFO $50-$508.90; 516-221-1000, livenation.com

NICKELBACK

Canadian quartet Nickelback’s “Get Rollin’ Tour” stops at UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont on Aug. 30. Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross serve as special guests.

INFO $63.80-$255.55; 516-517-0640, ubsarena.com

THE OFFSPRING, SIMPLE PLAN AND SUM 41

Watch out as the “Let the Bad Times Roll Tour” pulls into Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Sept. 2 with The Offspring, Simple Plan and Sum 41 in tow.

INFO $54.35-$318.60; 516-221-1000, livenation.com

ROB ZOMBIE/ALICE COOPER

Here comes the “Freaks on Parade Tour” with the gruesome twosome of Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Sept. 9. Ministry and Filter fill out the bill.

INFO $54.35-$492.65; 516-221-1000, livenation.com

SKID ROW/BUCKCHERRY

Don’t miss “The Gang’s All Here Tour” with the one-two punch of Skid Row and Buckcherry coming to The Paramount on Sept. 9. Throughout the night, you’ll hear anthems ranging from “Young Gone Wild” and “Monkey Business” to “Lit Up” and “Sorry,” respectively.

INFO $55.75-$258.30; 631-673-7300, paramountny.com