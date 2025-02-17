Billy Joel lyrics: How well do you know them? Take our quiz
Last week on "Celebrity Jeopardy!," the three contestants were unable to successfully answer four of five questions about lyrics from Billy Joel songs — lyrics that any self-respecting Long Islander would immediately know. So now it's your turn to test your knowledge and prove that you are smarter than a celebrity. Identify which Billy Joel songs these lyrics come from.
1. They were all impressed with your Halston dress
And the people that you knew at Elaine’s
And the story of your latest success
Kept ’em so entertained
2. We wore matador boots
Only Flagg Brothers had them with the Cuban heel
Iridescent socks with the same color shirt
And a tight pair of chinos
3. They burned the churches up in Harlem
Like in that Spanish Civil War
The flames were everywhere
But no one really cared
It always burned up there before
4. You know I can’t afford to buy her pearls
But maybe someday when my ship comes in
She’ll understand what kind of guy I’ve been
And then I’ll win
5. Rose, he knows he's such a credit to the game
But the Yankees grab the headlines every time
Melodrama's so much fun
In black and white for everyone to see
Answers:
1. "Big Shot"
2. "Keeping the Faith"
3. "Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway)"
4. "Uptown Girl"
5. "Zanzibar"