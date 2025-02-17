Billy Joel lyrics: How well do you know them? Take our quiz

Last week on "Celebrity Jeopardy!," the three contestants were unable to successfully answer four of five questions about lyrics from Billy Joel songs — lyrics that any self-respecting Long Islander would immediately know. So now it's your turn to test your knowledge and prove that you are smarter than a celebrity. Identify which Billy Joel songs these lyrics come from.

1. They were all impressed with your Halston dress

And the people that you knew at Elaine’s

And the story of your latest success

Kept ’em so entertained

2. We wore matador boots

Only Flagg Brothers had them with the Cuban heel

Iridescent socks with the same color shirt

And a tight pair of chinos

3. They burned the churches up in Harlem

Like in that Spanish Civil War

The flames were everywhere

But no one really cared

It always burned up there before

Billy Joel at Nassau Coliseum in December 1977. Credit: Sony Music Entertainment/Art Maillet

4. You know I can’t afford to buy her pearls

But maybe someday when my ship comes in

She’ll understand what kind of guy I’ve been

And then I’ll win

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

5. Rose, he knows he's such a credit to the game

But the Yankees grab the headlines every time

Melodrama's so much fun

In black and white for everyone to see