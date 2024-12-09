Billy Joel will return to the metropolitan area on Aug. 8 to play his first-ever show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Joel will be joined by Stevie Nicks, who has become a regular touring partner in recent years. The August show will be their only tri-state appearance together, according to the stadium’s website. General public tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

The MetLife date will come as good news to Long Islanders who may be feeling abandoned by the Hicksville-raised singer. In July, Joel ended his 10-year residency at Madison Square Garden with a concert that simultaneously marked his 150th lifetime show there. A few months later, he held an open house to sell his Centre Island mansion — one of several Long Island homes he owns — for $49.9 million. (Joel already owns a home in Palm Beach County, Florida, where his two young children attend school.) Nevertheless, Joel has taken pains to convince fans he isn’t leaving New York for good.

"I still have a house on Long Island," he explained during his 2023 New Year’s Eve concert at Elmont’s UBS Arena. "I’m just gonna spend a little more time in Florida, like old Jewish guys from Long Island do."

Joel will return to UBS Arena for a New Year’s Eve show, which his website lists at sold out although some seats appear to be available at Ticketmaster.

Joel’s last appearance in East Rutherford was for a 2002 concert at Continental Airlines Arena, according to a press release from concert promoter Live Nation.