Country pop and hard rock come to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater this spring and summer, with singer-songwriter Keith Urban and the band Creed each announcing a date at the Wantagh venue.

Four-time Grammy Award winner and two-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year Urban’s High and Alive World Tour touches down June 14, with opening acts Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins. General-public tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

“Playing live is what I live to do,” Urban, 57, said in a statement. “Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose, and feeling alive — that’s what it’s about for me. Lots of hits, new songs, things we won’t even think about until we’re onstage — and loads of guitar.”

The tour in support of his recent 12th studio album, “High,” will feature a selection of his 16 Billboard Hot Country chart-toppers, including "You'll Think of Me," and such Grammy-winning songs as "Stupid Boy."

Creed, featuring frontman Scott Stapp, emerged from Tallahassee, Florida, in the mid-1990s. Its 2000 single “With Arms Wide Open” hit no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and won songwriters Stapp and Mark Tremonti a best rock song Grammy Award. After breaking up in 2004, reuniting five years later and disbanding again in 2013, the quartet reunited last year.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Announcing Tuesday a 23-date extension of its The Summer of ’99 Tour, the band plays Jones Beach July 15 with opening acts Daughtry and Mammoth WVH, featuring Wolfgang Van Halen. General-public tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Creed.com.

“Thirty years in, it’s been a blessing to pick up right where we left off with longtime fans and to meet the next generation for the first time,” Stapp, 51, said in a statement “It’s been an incredible ride, and we aren’t done, so here’s to a ‘Summer’ that never ends. We’ll see you on the road.”