Keith Urban, Creed set Northwell at Jones Beach concerts
Country pop and hard rock come to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater this spring and summer, with singer-songwriter Keith Urban and the band Creed each announcing a date at the Wantagh venue.
Four-time Grammy Award winner and two-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year Urban’s High and Alive World Tour touches down June 14, with opening acts Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins. General-public tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.
“Playing live is what I live to do,” Urban, 57, said in a statement. “Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose, and feeling alive — that’s what it’s about for me. Lots of hits, new songs, things we won’t even think about until we’re onstage — and loads of guitar.”
The tour in support of his recent 12th studio album, “High,” will feature a selection of his 16 Billboard Hot Country chart-toppers, including "You'll Think of Me," and such Grammy-winning songs as "Stupid Boy."
Creed, featuring frontman Scott Stapp, emerged from Tallahassee, Florida, in the mid-1990s. Its 2000 single “With Arms Wide Open” hit no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and won songwriters Stapp and Mark Tremonti a best rock song Grammy Award. After breaking up in 2004, reuniting five years later and disbanding again in 2013, the quartet reunited last year.
Announcing Tuesday a 23-date extension of its The Summer of ’99 Tour, the band plays Jones Beach July 15 with opening acts Daughtry and Mammoth WVH, featuring Wolfgang Van Halen. General-public tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Creed.com.
“Thirty years in, it’s been a blessing to pick up right where we left off with longtime fans and to meet the next generation for the first time,” Stapp, 51, said in a statement “It’s been an incredible ride, and we aren’t done, so here’s to a ‘Summer’ that never ends. We’ll see you on the road.”