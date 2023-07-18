EntertainmentMusic

Ed Sheeran to perform private Hamptons show for SiriusXM contest winner

Ed Sheeran at Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan on...

Ed Sheeran at Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan on June 12. Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy

By Frank LoveceSpecial to Newsday

Four-time Grammy Award winner Ed Sheeran will perform a private show at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett on Aug. 14 for the winner of an SiriusXM contest.

The satellite-radio network said Tuesday that both subscribers and nonsubscribers are eligible for a chance to attend, starting Monday, with various sets of rules at siriusxmevents.com/EdSheeranSweeps2023. One grand-prize winner will be selected and can bring three friends; those from outside the area will be flown in.

English singer-songwriter Sheeran, 32, will perform music from his latest album, “-” (pronounced “subtract”), including the single “Eyes Closed,” as well as other favorites. Sheeran has not commented publicly on the sweepstakes.

The show will air on SiriusXM Hits 1 (ch. 2) on Sept. 1 at 9 p.m.

By Frank Lovece

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME