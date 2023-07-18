Ed Sheeran to perform private Hamptons show for SiriusXM contest winner

Four-time Grammy Award winner Ed Sheeran will perform a private show at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett on Aug. 14 for the winner of an SiriusXM contest.

The satellite-radio network said Tuesday that both subscribers and nonsubscribers are eligible for a chance to attend, starting Monday, with various sets of rules at siriusxmevents.com/EdSheeranSweeps2023. One grand-prize winner will be selected and can bring three friends; those from outside the area will be flown in.

English singer-songwriter Sheeran, 32, will perform music from his latest album, “-” (pronounced “subtract”), including the single “Eyes Closed,” as well as other favorites. Sheeran has not commented publicly on the sweepstakes.

The show will air on SiriusXM Hits 1 (ch. 2) on Sept. 1 at 9 p.m.