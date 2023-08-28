Florence Welch reveals she had emergency surgery: 'It saved my life'

Florence Welch, lead singer of the alt-rock band Florence + The Machine, says she has had emergency surgery resulting in the cancellation of four shows in Europe from Aug. 18 to 26. /

"I'm so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows,” the Grammy Award nominee, who turned 37 on Monday, wrote on Instagram the day before. The singer-songwriter, who suffered a broken foot during both her 2015 and 2022 tours, went on to say, “My feet are fine,” and explained, “I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don’t really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life. And I will be back to close out the Dance Fever tour in Lisbon and Malaga. (Maybe not jumping so much but you can do that for me[.]).”

She added of her band’s latest album that “the dark fairytale of Dance Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much needed strength and catharsis right now.” The band’s remaining dates are the Meo Kalorama Festival in Lisbon on Sept. 1 and the Cala Mijas Festival in the Costa del Sol region of the Spanish province of Málaga on Sept. 2.