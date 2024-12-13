Christmas-loving global pop star Mariah Carey has canceled her Sunday concert at UBS Arena in Elmont, her first show on her native Long Island in 18 years, due to illness that also scuttled two previous dates, including Friday's show at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

“Newark and Belmont — I wish I had better news but unfortunately I’m still sick and have to cancel the shows tonight and on Sunday,” she wrote on social media Friday morning of her Mariah Carey Christmas Time tour. “I’m really devastated about it and appreciate your support. Love, MC.” She closed with a broken-heart emoji.

Refunds for those who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be issued automatically, according to the outlet.

It was unclear if the tour’s concluding date, Tuesday at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center would take place. The Barclays events calendar continued to list it as of 10 a.m. Friday.

Carey just after 4 p.m. Wednesday had canceled that night’s concert at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, posting, “I am sorry to say, I’ve come down with the flu. It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. I love you all so much.”

The five-time Grammy Award winner, 55, was born in Huntington and raised there and in Melville, Northport and Greenlawn. Carey has made herself synonymous with the Yuletide through her 1994 perennial hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which last year was among the 25 annual selections inducted into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry.

In addition to starring in holiday-themed programming including the animated feature "All I Want for Christmas Is You" (2017) and the Apple TV+ special "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special" (2020), Carey has written the children’s books “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (2015) and “The Christmas Princess” (2022).