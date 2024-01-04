Nicole Scherzinger to star in 'Sunset Boulevard' on Broadway

Nicole Scherzinger is ready for her close-up, Mr. DeMille.

The former lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls will make her Broadway debut playing faded silent movie queen Norma Desmond in a revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical "Sunset Boulevard" later this year. The production has been playing at London's Savoy Theatre since September and will end its limited run on Saturday. Scherzinger, 45, earned raves for her star turn with Variety noting "Not for one second is there any doubt that Scherzinger has a dominating presence and magnificent money notes."

The musical is based on Billy Wilder's Oscar-winning 1950 movie classic that starred Gloria Swanson as Desmond and William Holden as Joe Gillis, a washed-up Hollywood screenwriter who becomes involved in a twisted relationship with the delusional onetime film star. Glenn Close starred as Desmond in the original Broadway production which opened in November 1994 and ran for 977 performances. Close reprised the role in a 2017 Broadway revival.

Joining Scherzinger from the London cast will be Tom Francis as Gillis; Grace Hodgett-Young as Betty Schaefer, an aspiring screenwriter whom Gillis falls in love with; and David Thaxton as Max, Desmond's faithful and mysterious butler.

Additional casting, opening date and theater locale will be announced at a later date.