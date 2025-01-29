'Wicked' on Broadway gets its first Black Elphaba

Just ahead of Black History Month, the Broadway smash "Wicked" is about to make some Black history of its own. Producers recently announced the casting of newcomer Lencia Kebede as the first Black actor in the Tony Award winning musical's 21-year run to play the role of Elphaba full time. She starts March 4.

Kebede's casting comes as the Oscar-nominated film version, which stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, continues to do robust business at the box office. The part of Elphaba was originated on Broadway in October 2021 by Syosset's Idina Menzel, who won a best actress Tony Award.

Upon being cast, the Ethopian-American performer took to Instagram where she shared a post of herself singing a snippet of "Defying Gravity" — the signature number from "Wicked" — while the words "all the times I sang this to myself as a kid" appeared on the screen. The video is followed by her official offer for the role and the squeals of delight from her family and friends.

Kebede is a graduate of Occidental College in Los Angeles, where she majored in diplomacy and world affairs. While "Wicked" marks her Broadway debut, she spent five years in the touring company of "Hamilton," where she played Angelica Schuyler and Woman 5. She also toured nationally in "Rent" as Joanne and sang backup for Beyoncé.

Also joining "Wicked" full time on March 4 will be Allie Trimm as Glinda after playing the part on standby from December 2021 to last March.