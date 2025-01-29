'Wicked'-themed events coming to United Skates in Seaford

Everyone deserves a chance to fly — or skate! United Skates of America in Seaford is hosting "Wicked"-themed skate parties, inviting guests to dress up as their favorite characters from "The Wizard of Oz" on Jan. 30, Feb. 1 and Feb. 15.

The skating rink will transform into "Wicked" mania with decorations, drinks (Wicked Witch Potion), treats ("Wicked" cookie) and themed merchandise ("Wicked" cups) for purchase in celebration of the hit film — starring Ariana Grande as Galinda, the Good Witch, and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West — and Broadway show.

Broadway fanatics can groove and glide to the "Wicked" soundtrack and hear popular hits like "Defying Gravity" and "Popular," 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 30. Songs from "Hamilton" and Mamma Mia!" will also be in rotation and skaters are encouraged to come in costume. Admission is $23 ($8 for non-skating adults) and includes skate rental, slice of pizza and unlimited soft drinks.

On Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon, Elphaba and Galinda fans can come in costume or rock pink or green to meet their favorite witches. Girl Scouts in attendance will receive a special "Wicked"-themed patch. Admission is $23 ($8 for non-skating adults) and includes skate rental, a slice of pizza and unlimited soft drinks.

Come Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the "Wicked" Extravaganza, where guests can attend a non-skating event with a full breakfast buffet featuring scrambled eggs, bacon, pancakes, bagels, muffins, cereal, coffee, tea, juice and the Wicked Witch Potion (fruit punch with glitter) for $24. The magical day will be filled with sing-alongs, "Wicked" trivia, games like rock, paper, scissors and dancing.

Prizes will be given on all dates to the best "Wizard of Oz" or "Wicked" costumes. Reservations are required for all events.