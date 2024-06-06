Raised on the North Shore and now living in Florida, Brian Autz is the latest Long Islander to vie for the hand of “The Bachelorette.” Season 21 of that ABC dating competition, starring 26-year-old Jenn Tran, the show’s first Asian American star, premieres July 8.

A territory manager for Merz Aesthetics — a 116-year-old, multinational corporation that per its website makes “injectables, devices and skin care products … [for] aesthetic medicine” — Autz, 33, was born in Huntington and raised first in Northport and then in East Northport. Graduating in 2009 from Northport High School, he played varsity football for the Tigers.

He is the second oldest of four children of retired NYPD Det. Elise Autz, who served from 1986 to 2006 and is now a longtime security person at Northport High, and the late Brian L. Autz, an FDNY firefighter with Ladder 28 in East Harlem, who retired in 2008 and died in 2023.

Brian Autz obtained a bachelor’s degrees in political science from SUNY Buffalo and one in business from Farmingdale State College. Per his LinkedIn page, he then worked as chief operating officer for the food and beverage company Sosh Brands, which owns the Northport restaurant The Whales Taleand its affiliated brewery, Harborhead. Company owner Sosh Andriano is married to Autz’s older sister, Jennifer Andriano, a Suffolk County Police officer.

Autz then went on to work as a human-capital management consultant for the payroll-services firm ADP. He later entered the medical-sales field with Xodus Medical before starting his current job in 2019, per his LinkedIn.

Beginning in 2009, Autz served for years as an adult leader in the Boy Scouts of America’s Troop 5, East Northport, sponsored by that hamlet’s St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church. He helped plan and organize trips, events and charity programs. In 2016, the troop teamed with East Northport seniors to make natural bird feeders which they then donated to the Northport VA Medical Center.

Autz, who currently lives in Boynton Beach, Florida, says in his “Bachelorette” bio, “I hope to meet the woman of my dreams, my partner in crime, my queen.” Among his peccadilloes, says the bio, is that he “loves Botox and doesn't care who knows it!,” is “terrified of sharks but wants to go scuba diving with them” and is “is a big fan of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship: confirmed Swiftie.”

And per Harborhead Brewing’s social media, he delivered its craft beer to the “Summer House” reality-TV star Carl Radke and the rest of that Bravo show’s cast and crew in 2021.

“Brace yourselves, Bachelor Nation! Bringing my A-game and a whole lot of love to Season 21!” he posted on Instagram Tuesday.