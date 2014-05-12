Canceled broadcast network series: The full list

So, which series are officially over? The networks have now completed their fall lineups, and with those have come decisions about the "bubbles" -- series that had just enough pulse to merit some guesswork. But the guesswork is now over, too. Deadline.com this morning posted what appears to be a complete list and I've reposted here in full. Nothing here is exactly a surprise and many of these ends were essentially foretold months ago (the show may have suddenly disappeared from a lineup).

Meanwhile, "Parks and Recreation" and "Parenthood" will both end next season.

ABC:

"The Assets"

"Back in the Game"

"Betrayal"

"Killer Women"

"Lucky 7"

"Mind Games"

"Mixology"

"The Neighbors"

"Once Upon a Time in Wonderland"

"Suburgatory"

"Super Fun Night"

"Trophy Wife"

CBS:

"Bad Teacher"

"The Crazy Ones"

"Friends with Better Lives"

"Hostages"

"Intelligence"

"We Are Men"

Fox:

"Almost Human"

"Dads"

"Enlisted"

"Raising Hope"

"Rake"

"Surviving Jack"

"The X Factor"

NBC:

"Believe"

"Community"

"Crisis"

"Dracula"

"Growing Up Fisher"

"Ironside"

"The Michael J. Fox Show"

"Revolution"

"Sean Saves the World"

"Welcome to the Family"

CW:

"The Carrie Diaries"

"Star-Crossed"

"The Tomorrow People"