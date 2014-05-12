Canceled broadcast network series: The full list
So, which series are officially over? The networks have now completed their fall lineups, and with those have come decisions about the "bubbles" -- series that had just enough pulse to merit some guesswork. But the guesswork is now over, too. Deadline.com this morning posted what appears to be a complete list and I've reposted here in full. Nothing here is exactly a surprise and many of these ends were essentially foretold months ago (the show may have suddenly disappeared from a lineup).
Meanwhile, "Parks and Recreation" and "Parenthood" will both end next season.
ABC:
"The Assets"
"Back in the Game"
"Betrayal"
"Killer Women"
"Lucky 7"
"Mind Games"
"Mixology"
"The Neighbors"
"Once Upon a Time in Wonderland"
"Suburgatory"
"Super Fun Night"
"Trophy Wife"
CBS:
"Bad Teacher"
"The Crazy Ones"
"Friends with Better Lives"
"Hostages"
"Intelligence"
"We Are Men"
Fox:
"Almost Human"
"Dads"
"Enlisted"
"Raising Hope"
"Rake"
"Surviving Jack"
"The X Factor"
NBC:
"Believe"
"Community"
"Crisis"
"Dracula"
"Growing Up Fisher"
"Ironside"
"The Michael J. Fox Show"
"Revolution"
"Sean Saves the World"
"Welcome to the Family"
CW:
"The Carrie Diaries"
"Star-Crossed"
"The Tomorrow People"