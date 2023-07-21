News 12's Doug Geed signing off as anchor, but will host 'The East End' through December

Doug Geed, one of Long Island’s most recognizable faces, thanks to his nearly four-decade career at News 12, will sign off from its evening broadcast, “The News at 10,” on Thursday, the station announced. Joe Arena, who joined the station last year, will replace him.

Geed will continue to host “The East End” until the end of this year, helping the popular weekend show to transition to new co-hosts Arena and Erin Colton, the station said Friday.

Geed, who had accepted a voluntary separation offer in March from corporate parent Altice USA, originally had been scheduled to leave the station by the end of this month.

A Syosset native and former anchor at Patchogue’s WALK/97.5, Geed joined News 12 upon its launch in 1986. As a morning anchor, he became the go-to newsman for many Long Islanders and further raised his profile as host of “The East End,” which began in 1997 as a guide to the wineries, farms and people of eastern Long Island.

“I am immensely proud of my career at News 12 Long Island and am grateful that I had the opportunity to meet so many amazing people and tell impactful stories over the last three decades,” Geed said in a statement. “While I will miss being on air, I look forward to spending more time with my family and know that ‘The East End’ and ‘The News at 10’ are in good hands with my talented colleagues.”

Reached Friday, Geed would not comment beyond that statement, which was in a news release from the station.

“Doug Geed has provided News 12 Long Island viewers with incredible reporting over his 36-year career at the network … we know he will be greatly missed by our local viewers,” Kristin Malaspina, News 12's chief content officer, said in the statement.

The moves mark the latest in a series of departures at News 12, which included correspondent Danielle Campbell and technology anchor Andrew Ehinger, who both accepted the voluntary separation offers in March. Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo also left in March (she was not offered the separation package), and morning anchor Macy Egeland departed in April (she now works for NewsdayTV).