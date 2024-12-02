BLACKOUT DRUNK WITH HAPPINESS Joey Graziadei, who made “Dancing with the Stars” history last week as the first “Bachelor” star to win the ABC celebrity dance competition, says he “blacked out” when he and ballroom pro Jenna Johnson were announced as the season 33 winners.

“I don’t even know how I felt. I honestly blacked out,” Graziadei, 29, told Us Weekly. “I just remember [Jenna] screaming really, really loud[ly]. I remember hugging her.”

He added, “I remember Val coming in,” referring to another “DWTS” ballroom pro, Val Chmerkovskiy, Johnson’s husband and part of last season’s winning team, who handed the new champions the show’s Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. “I remember this was heavier than I thought it was going to be,” Graziadei said of the trophy.

On air, he had credited Johnson profusely, saying, “I feel like Jenna deserves this fully and it’s all for her. It means everything; this whole experience has been unbelievable.”

Johnson, 30, who had won season 26 with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, told Us that receiving the trophy from her husband gave her “just so much sheer love and joy. That was a really special moment that I don’t think has ever, ever, ever happened before.” She lauded Chmerkovskiy as “my number-one supporter through this. He’s been mommy and daddy for us right now while I’ve been getting ready for this finale,” alluding to the couple’s nearly 2-year-old son, Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

Graziadei and his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson, to whom he proposed on season 28 of “The Bachelor,” recently moved to Los Angeles. “We just got a new apartment, so it’s our first little centerpiece that we have,” he told the magazine.

FINALES Beckylee Rawls was voted off the mountain, leaving Jeannie Geyer, Punkin Jackson, Therron Pittman and Nick Morgan as the four finalists of “The Summit” season 1, Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. on CBS … and Thursday from 9:01 to 10 p.m., three teams remain to sleuth out the championship of Fox’s “Crime Scene Kitchen” season 3.

PREMIERES Monday from 8 to 10:06 p.m., the sophomore season of TLC’s “90 Day: The Last Resort” brings us six troubled couples from various shows in the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise about international amour and fiancé visas, each hoping to mend fences or find closure during three weeks at an Arizona resort … Wednesday night at 9 on Bravo, the new “Sold on SLC” follows real-estate agency head Jennifer Yeo and agents including Tyna Edwards, Malaysia Fua, Matt Jones, Sarah Martindale and Kenny Sperry all out to sell in Salt Lake City … Thursday, in the second of two back-to-back season-12 premiere episodes at 8 and 9 p.m., Massapequa’s Michael and Jennifer Masone are among the holiday-decorating competitors of ABC’s “The Great American Light Fight” … Opposite on Bravo is the 90-minute season-10 premiere of “Southern Charm,” with Salley Carson, Molly O’Connell and supporting-cast friend Ryan Albert joining the Charleston, South Carolina, social scene … and partly opposite at 10 o’clock on E! is the new three-part "Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne's Story," starring hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg (né Cordozar Broadus), his daughter Cori Broadus and her fiancé Wayne Duece, as they plan their wedding amid Cori’s recovery from a stroke.

RECAPS Glen Cove-raised singer Shye, who turned 18 in October, has made it to the upcoming live shows on “The Voice,” selected as one of coach Michael Bublé’s final two team-members … and “Survivor” voted off Kyle Ostwald.