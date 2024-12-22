Reality Check: 'RHOBH' star Erika Jayne returning to 'Chicago'

Singer Erika Jayne of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is returning to Broadway to reprise the role of fame-obsessed accused killer Roxie Hart in the current long-running revival of “Chicago.”

Her engagement — succeeding Broadway veteran Bianca Marroquin, who has played the role on and off for weeks at a time since 2006 — runs Jan. 20 to Feb. 9 at the Ambassador Theatre. Jayne previously performed Roxie in 2020, from Jan. 6 to March 10, before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theaters.

“Beginning 2025 by stepping back onto Broadway as Roxie Hart feels like coming home,” Jayne, 53, born Erika Chahoy, posted Wednesday on Instagram. “This role holds a special place in my heart, and I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to bring her story to life once again.”

In addition to many established singer-actors who have played the role, stunt casting has included Ariana Madix of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” earlier this year; Rumer Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, in 2015; and Bridgehampton supermodel Christie Brinkley on three occasions, in 2011, 2012 and 2019.

Ann Reinking originated the part in this 1996 revival of Bob Fosse’s 1975 original, which had starred Gwen Verdon.

'World's Toughest' marriage

Trista Sutter, who as Trista Rehn was the very first "Bachelorette" star in 2003, says she was unaware of the rampant speculation about the state of her marriage in May, when her husband, Ryan Sutter, wrote on Instagram how he missed her, and wanted to know how she was as she took “time to discover yourself again.”

Trista Sutter, 52, who as was subsequently revealed was off filming season 3 of Fox’s “Special Forces: World's Toughest Test,” told “Entertainment Tonight” last week that the brouhaha had surprised her after she returned home.

“Ryan and I are not daily Instagram posters,” she told “ET.” Him especially — it's not his thing. And he posted and I reread it yesterday and I was like, ‘If you read it in context it totally makes sense.’ You know, ‘I miss you so much, I wish I could talk to you, you are so strong,’ all of these things that he's telling me in Instagram as I'm filming the show.” But, she added, “I didn't see [his posts] until we finished filming,” let alone respond to them.

“And everyone thought, ‘Oh my God, is she dead? Are they getting a divorce? Are they in trial separation? Is she having a nervous breakdown?’ … So, yeah, it was crazy. Crazy and actually a bit humbling or, like, flattering to think people actually still care. So it was very sweet that people were caring, but it was crazy.”

She assured that the couple, who celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Dec. 6, and their children — son Maxwell, 17, and daughter Blakesley, 15 — were all fine. “All good in the Sutter household, yes,” she said. “We’re very happy.”

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” premieres Jan. 8.

Premiere

HGTV house-flippers Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are back Thursday at 9 p.m. for a second season of “The Flipping El Moussas, as circumstances force them, says the basic-cable network, to “select the nastiest houses full of unspeakable filth to keep their business on track.”

Recaps

Rachel LaMont took “Survivor” season 47, with Sam Phalen as runner-up … “Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking” season 1 went to the team of Zoe Burmester and Jordan Pilarski … “House of Villains” season 2 went to Safaree Samuels of “Love & Hip Hop" … Drag queen Frankie Wonga won season 3 of the streaming service WOW Presents Plus’ “Drag Race Thailand” … and Australian queen Lazy Susan took season 4 of “Drag Race Down Under.”