Reality check: Uniondale's Donya Taylor eliminated from 'Hell's Kitchen'

DONYA, WE SALUTE YA Uniondale’s Donya Taylor, a concert-tour catering chef who has helped feed the crews for Billy Joel and Taylor Swift, reached the top eight of “Hell’s Kitchen” season 22 before finally being eliminated on Thursday’s episode.

Calling his decision “a tough one,” chef-restaurateur Ramsay chose the self-admittedly more mistake-prone Jason Hedin over Taylor. Still, “I don’t think I’ve ever met a chef who is more passionate about cooking than you are,” Ramsay, 57, told Taylor. “You’re just not ready to be my next head chef. [I] appreciate the dedication.”

“It was more than a pleasure working for you, chef,” replied the Bronx-born Taylor, 30, who was raised in Uniondale from age 10 and continues to call it home. Ramsay urged her, “Stick with it.” Taylor promised, “I will.”

Blowing a kiss to her Red Team colleagues, who reciprocated with emotional waves goodbye, Taylor, said in voiceover, “I was not the weakest chef in the Red Kitchen. Chef Ramsay’s going to find out very soon who is.”

Added Taylor, who owns of the catering company East Side Eats, “This whole experience meant a lot to me. I first came in her trying to break a generational curse,” having grown up not with her birth parents but with her aunt and stepfather. “Then I learned that I didn’t have to prove myself to nobody. I had to prove myself to me. So,” she concluded, now speaking onscreen, “[I’m] more than a line cook, baby — I’m a chef now!”

‘LOVE IS’ RENEWED The streaming service Netflix has renewed “Love Is Blind” for a sixth and seventh season. The show features participants who each get engaged to someone they've only spoken to but never met, then move in together, plan their wedding and see if their physical connection matches their emotional. Season 6 premieres Valentine’s Day with singles from Charlotte, North Carolina, following a season each in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle and Houston. Nick and Vanessa Lachey host.

FINALES “The Voice” coaches Niall Horan, John Legend, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani each perform a duet with their respective final artists on the live two-hour, season-24 finale of the singing competition, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on NBC. Guest performers are the groups AJR and Earth, Wind & Fire, plus Jelly Roll, Tyla, Keith Urban, duo and upcoming season-25 coaches Dan + Shay, and season-22 winner Bryce Leatherwood … and with Drew Basile voted off CBS’ “Survivor,” Julie Alley, Austin Li Coon, Jake O’Kane, Brooklyn civil-rights attorney Katurah Topps and Dee Valladares are the final castaways on the season-45 finale, Wednesday from 8 to 11 p.m.

PREMIERES People are more naughty than nice in candid surveillance, doorbell and cell-phone videos in the four-episode second season of A&E’s “Christmas Wars,” airing in its entirety back-to-back from 8 to 11:04 p.m. … and after last week’s premiere on the streamer Peacock, non-subscribers can see season 4 of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” on basic-cable Bravo, starting Wednesday from 9 to 10:06 p.m. The cast of former “Real Housewives of New York City” stars includes Sag Harbor’s Luann de Lesseps.

RECAPS Brothers Greg and John Franklin were the million-dollar winners of “The Amazing Race” season 35, with Best Friends Joel Strasser and Garrett Smith placing second and Father and Son Rob and Corey McArthur third.