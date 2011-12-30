Kate Winslet's 'Mildred Pierce' hits DVD

MILDRED PIERCE

MINISERIES Deluxe-boxed "Collector's Edition" of Todd Haynes' movie melodrama remake for HBO looks stunning, with fine 1930s period detail (much of it filmed across Long Island). But things move a bit too methodically to match Joan Crawford's fiery original. With Kate Winslet, Guy Pearce, Evan Rachel Wood.

EXTRAS Making-of, commentaries, more.

LIST PRICE $40 DVD/$50 Blu-ray Disc, out today from HBO.

ALSO OUT

THE BORGIAS More historical infamy, starring Jeremy Irons, plus bonus episodes of other Showtime series ("Dexter," "Episodes," upcoming "House of Lies" pilot); $50 DVD/$66 Blu-ray, Showtime.

JUSTIFIED: SEASON 2 Texture-oozing Harlan County crime saga includes behind-the-scenes, outtakes, more (season 3 starts on FX Jan. 17); $40 DVD/$50 Blu-ray, Sony.

THE SIMPSONS: SEASON 14 More commentaries, deleted scenes, animation breakdowns, retrospectives, two bonus "Treehouse of Horror" episodes; $50 DVD/$60 Blu-ray, Fox.

TV DVDS ON THE WAY

JAN. 31 "Diagnosis Murder" TV movies

FEB. 7 "Father Dowling Mysteries"

FEB. 14 "Murder She Wrote" TV movies

FEB. 28 "Law & Order: Season 10"

MARCH 6 "Game of Thrones"