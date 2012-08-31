Robin Roberts leaves 'GMA' on medical leave

Roberts exits 'GMA' on medical leave

Robin Roberts said goodbye Thursday to her "Good Morning America" co-workers and audience. Her departure had originally been set for Friday, but in a last-minute change of plans she chose to exit a day early to visit her ailing mother in Mississippi, she told viewers. "See you later. See you soon. I'll get back as soon as I can," she promised at the close of her emotional send-off from the show. The "GMA" anchor made her final appearance before starting medical leave for a bone marrow transplant.