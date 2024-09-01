Reality Check: Ryan Serhant's 'Owning Manhattan' returning for season 2

The New York real estate reality show “Owning Manhattan” will return for a second season, the streaming service Netflix announced. The series follows Ryan Serhant, formerly of “Million Dollar Listing New York” and “Sell It Like Serhant,” and his team of brokers wheeling and dealing high-end homes.

As well, the streaming Roku Channel has ordered a third season of the home-improvement series “Honest Renovations,” starring actor Jessica Alba and best friend Lizzy Mathis, who also are executive producers.

And after a decadelong feud, “What Not to Wear Hosts” Clinton Kelly and Stacy London are reuniting for a new Prime Video streaming series, “Wear Whatever the F You Want.”

“The world has changed a lot since the run of ‘What Not to Wear,’ and, thankfully, so have we,” the two hosts/executive producers said in a joint statement. “These days, we have zero interest in telling people what to do, based on society's norms — because there are no more norms! However, style is still an important form of communication, and we're excited to show new clients how to align their personal messaging with their life goals. It's time to celebrate individual style, not prescribe it.”

No premiere date was given for the eight-episode series.

Judge for yourself

Tamra Judge, from “The Real Housewives of Orange County” seasons 3 to 14 and again from season 17 to the current 18, is clapping back at viewers who want to see her fired for confronting fellow star Shannon Beador over the latter’s continued drinking after a DUI arrest — saying Judge is only doing so for the drama.

“I [got] fired” before season 15, “and people wanted me fired,” she said in the Aug. 27 episode of podcast “Two Ts in a Pod,” hosted by herself and her former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp, per a transcript by Heavy magazine. “And then everybody was up in arms. ‘Bring her back.’ And then they brought me back. And then they’re like, ‘Oh my god, she’s so mean. Fire her!' ”

Judge, who turns 57 on Sept. 2, acknowledged that “maybe my delivery isn’t sweet as pie. But that’s how I am. That’s how I’m wired.”

Finale

Jenn Tran’s elimination of Jonathon Johnson on “The Bachelorette” leaves Devin Strader — to whom she said, “I love you” — and Marcus Shoberg as the last two men standing on ABC’s “The Bachelorette” season 21 finale, airing Tuesday from 8 to 11 p.m., including the usual “After the Final Rose” special.

Premieres

Early Wednesday on Netflix, 16 survivalists compete to “Outlast” each other in season 2 of this Alaskan-wilderness competition, with the twist that they must eventually become part of a team in order to win … Then from 9 to 10:01 p.m. on HGTV, on season 4 of their show, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas continue to restore Detroit one “Bargain Block” at a time … If you’ve ever wondered about “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” the streamer Hulu offers some answers early Friday, dropping all eight episodes of the new series spotlighting Mormon mom influencers … Also that morning, on Netflix, the L.A. real estate brokers of The Oppenheim Group are back and “Selling Sunset” for an eighth go-round … and a second premiere this week focuses on the Motor City, as OWN begins season 2 of the three couples navigating “Love & Marriage: Detroit.”

Recaps

Adam Christoferson, nephew of musician Michael Bolton, won season 3 of ABC’s guess-the-celebrity-relative competition “Claim to Fame,” beating fellow finalists Shane Brando, grandson of screen legend Marlon Brando; Mackenzie Adkins, daughter of country music star Trace Adkins; and Hud Mellencamp, son of singer-songwriter John Mellencamp … and Heidi Klum hit the Golden Buzzer for singer Dee Dee Simon on “America’s Got Talent.”