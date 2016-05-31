Snoop Dogg calls for 'Roots' remake boycott

Rapper, actor and reality-TV star Snoop Dogg has laced into the miniseries “Roots” and other TV productions depicting American slavery, issuing a profanity-filled video on Instagram.



“No disrespect, but I can’t watch no [expletive] mo’ black movies where [African-Americans are] gettin’ dogged out,” Snoop stated in what appeared to be selfie shot at home. “ ‘12 Years a Slave,’ ‘Roots,’ ‘Underground’ — I can’t watch none of that.” He continued: “I’m sick of this. . . . How the [expletive] they gonna put ‘Roots’ on on Memorial Day?” he said of History channel’s four-night remake of the Emmy-sweeping 1977 original. The new miniseries began Monday and concludes June 2.

“They gonna just keep beating that . . . into our heads, of how they did us, huh?” Snoop, born Calvin Broadus, went on. “I mean, I don’t understand America. They just want to just keep showing abuse that we took hundreds and hundreds of years ago. But guess what: We taking the same abuse. Think about that part. When y’all going to make a . . . series about the success that black folks is having? The only success we have is ‘Roots’ and ‘12 Years a Slave’ and [expletive] like that, huh? . . . I ain’t watching that. . . . Let’s create our own [programming] based on today, how we live and how we inspire people today.”

A History channel spokeswoman did not return a Newsday request for comment.

So far this year, movies centering on African-American characters and themes have included the biographies “Race,” about athlete Jesse Owens, and Don Cheadle as jazz legend Miles Davis in “Miles Ahead.” Fiction features include “Barbershop: The Next Cut.” On television, the drama series “Empire,” about a black-owned music label, and “Black-ish,” a comedy about an upscale black family, are hits.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.



Monday’s first episode of “Roots,” which aired on History, A&E, Lifetime and LMN, drew 5.3 million viewers, according to a History channel press release.



LeVar Burton, who starred in the original and is a co-executive producer of the remake, said in a statement in February, “Nearly 40 years ago I had the privilege to be a part of an epic television event that started an important conversation in America. I am incredibly proud to be a part of this new retelling and start the dialogue again, at a time when it is needed more than ever.”