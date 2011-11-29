Garden Detective: December chores

Some see December as the beginning of the "off-season," but in actuality there is no off-season in the garden.

Redtwig dogwoods make a striking display in the snow, evergreens rule and the twists and turns of bare tree branches beckon. Exfoliating bark forces us to see river birch, paperbark maple and other trees in a whole new light, while the dried seed heads of not-quite-forgotten perennials sway in the wind.

Oh, and there's still work to be done. Here's a chore for every day of the month.

1. Take note of plants you'd like to move in spring and map out a plan. Include reminders of mistakes of the past season so they won't be repeated.

2. Add compost and lime to the vegetable patch now; soil with be nutrient-rich in time for spring sowing.

3. Brush off, rinse, dry and spray garden tools with a disinfectant such as Lysol before storing for the winter.

4. Mulch parsley now and you should be able to harvest it through most of the winter.

5. Store dry seeds in a tightly sealed glass jar or an envelope in a cool, dark place. If you put them in the refrigerator, separate from fruit.

6. Rinse dust from the leaves of houseplants to help them "breathe" and make the most of the reduced winter sunlight.

7. If deer are a problem, surround rhododendrons, yews, azaleas and other targeted shrubs with chicken wire cages.

8. Check arborvitaes and junipers for bagworms. Handpick and destroy.

9. Make your own trees and shrubs: Take hardwood cuttings and completely bury upside-down in sand outdoors. Transplant in spring.

10. Group houseplants together and run a humidifier nearby. Keep them off radiators and away from heating vents.

11. Keep watering newly planted trees.

12. Check poinsettias for white flies or eggs before buying them, or you might find your house infested for the holidays.

13. If you're hanging real mistletoe, be sure pets and children can't reach it or come into contact with fallen leaves or berries; they're poisonous.

14.

15. Snip evergreen branches and gather pine cones for indoor decorations.

16. Bury the bottom 10 inches of standard roses with soil to protect them from the cold.

17. As long as the ground is frozen, you can apply winter mulch.

18. Cut some branches from redtwig dogwood and stick into soil-filled planters for a festive touch. Don't be surprised if they sprout leaves.

19. Check the Christmas tree and water daily, if necessary. Be sure to keep it away from radiators, and turn off lights before going to bed.

20. Give the compost pile a turn and, yes, keep adding to it all winter long.

21. Happy Hanukkah!

22. Check on stored cannas, caladiums, colocasias, dahlias and gladiolas and mist if dry. Discard any that have shriveled.

23. De-icing salts can wreck walkways, harm pets' paws and poison your plants and lawn. Most "safe" de-icers aren't as effective; stick to kitty litter for traction.

24. Take advantage of off-season and last-minute holiday sales to replace broken or lost garden tools.

25. Merry Christmas! Surround the crèche with fresh-cut holly branches.

26. Start lilies indoors now for Easter blooms.

27. Gently knock snow from evergreens with a broom to prevent buckled branches after each snowfall.

28. Restock bird feeders and be sure to provide clean water.

29. Ignore the lawn. You're welcome.

31. Ring out the old and have a wonderful holiday!