I just may be addicted to these Brussels sprouts — just taste these and you will understand. There is something about the sweet-tart glaze against the toasted flavor of the outer leaves and the cabbage-y center that elevates all the elements.

I make a big batch of the balsamic syrup ahead of time and keep it in the refrigerator. It is good on other vegetables as well, but I believe its very best partner is Brussels sprouts. We’ll be serving these for Thanksgiving and I’ve already made a triple batch of the syrup (it takes longer to cook down).

Use texture as your primary guide for how long to cook the sauce: Dip a spoon in the pot and draw a line through the sauce on the spoon with your finger. The line shouldn’t close. As the sauce cools, it thickens, so take it off the heat before it looks thick in the pot. (If you take it too far, the sauce gets tacky. If that happens, carefully add a little water and reheat it to the desired consistency.)

Brussels sprouts with Balsamic Syrup

1 cup balsamic vinegar

¼ cup sugar

1 pound Brussels sprouts, halved through the core

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

1. Make the syrup: Combine the vinegar and sugar in a small saucepan; stir and bring to a boil. Boil until the mixture coats a spoon. Let it cool on the spoon slightly, then draw a line through the sauce with your finger. The line should not close up. This should take about 16-17 minutes. Allow to cool: it will thicken as it stands.

2. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and coat a sheet pan with cooking spray. Place the Brussels sprouts cut side down and roast until they are somewhat browned and crisp-tender in the center, about 8-10 minutes.

3. Serve the Brussels sprouts drizzled with the syrup.