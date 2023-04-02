Easy deviled eggs recipe

Making deviled eggs is easy, but peeling hard boiled eggs can be a nuisance. Despite all the hacks on social media, the truth is the easiest way to peel hard boiled eggs has to do with the eggs you buy, not some gadget or trick.

The key is using eggs that are less fresh (but still before their expiration date). When an egg is fresh, it fills up the shell fully and is harder to peel. As it ages and loses moisture, it shrinks — meaning there is more space between the egg and the shell — which makes it much easier to peel.

Once the eggs are peeled, these are very simple to make. You can fill the eggs decoratively using a pastry bag, or you can scoop the yolk neatly into the whites using a small spoon. The deviled eggs may be made a day in advance.

Deviled Eggs

dozen large eggs

1/2 cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons sour cream

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons sweet pickle relish

2 tablespoons finely chopped chives

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1. Combine the eggs with enough cold water to cover by 3 inches. Bring water to a boil, cover, remove from the heat and let stand 13 minutes. Drain the eggs and cool under cold running water; peel them.

2. Cut the eggs in half lengthwise. Scoop out the yolks, transfer them to a bowl and mash with a fork until fairly smooth. Add the mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard and salt; mash with the fork until well combined and smooth. Stir in the relish and chives.

3. Place the egg whites, cut side up, on a serving platter. Spoon the yolk mixture into a pastry bag fitted with a star tip; pipe the mixture into the egg whites. Alternatively, simply scoop the yolk mixture into the whites using a spoon. Sprinkle the yolk mixture lightly with the smoked paprika and refrigerate until serving. MAKES 12 SERVINGS