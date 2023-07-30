Elote Mexican corn salad recipe for easy summer side dish

Move over potato salad, coleslaw and pasta salad — there’s a new summer side dish in town. Elote salad, based on the flavors and ingredients of the Mexican street food preparation of corn on the cob, is appearing at cookouts and on restaurant menus. The combination of sweet corn with creamy mayo, bright lime, and a touch of smoke from the paprika make this dish satisfying and widely appealing. And who can argue with the value of a summer dish you can throw together in 15 minutes?

By all means, add a touch of cayenne if you lean in that direction. Some like to sear the corn in a skillet first, which adds a subtle char flavor. I prefer the juicy crunch of the raw corn when it is at its peak. (When making this with frozen corn, searing enhances the corn flavor).

Most grocery stores carry grated cotija cheese but you can substitute Parmesan, mild feta or a combination of the two with great results.

Elote Mexican street corn salad

6 fresh ears corn

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup grated cotija cheese

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 teaspoon lime zest

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika (plus more to sprinkle on top, if desired)

1/8 teaspoon chipotle chili powder

¼ cup chopped scallions

¼ cup chopped cilantro

1. Cut the kernels from the corn cobs into a bowl. You will have about 4 to 5 cups of kernels.

2. In a second bowl, combine the mayonnaise, cotija, lime juice and zest, salt, smoked paprika and chipotle chili powder. Toss with the corn. Stir in the scallions and cilantro. Refrigerate until serving.

SERVES 6