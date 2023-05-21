Memorial Day fruit salad recipe

Once upon a time, I thought fruit salad was a bunch of cut-up fruit tossed together. I have since learned that there are all kinds of fruit salads, and that I prefer mine with a touch of additional flavors (like herbs) that enhance the inherent flavors of the fruit.

Memorial Day is still early in the produce world—but what would a barbecue be without a big bowl of juicy, sweet fruit salad? At this time of year, fruit benefits with a little extra punch of both sweet and tart. A dressing made of raspberry preserves and lime juice does just that. Take it a step farther with chopped mint (and/or basil)—and, believe it or not, just a hint of heat from minced jalapeno. (Taste a piece before you put it in the fruit salad: if your jalapeno is especially spicy, use less). The salad shouldn’t taste spicy, but that little bit of mild heat makes the sweet flavors dance.

Minimize the mess of cutting up a bunch of melons with a melon “scoop” or “baller.” When you cut the melon in half and scoop from above, the juices stay in the hollowed-out fruit, not all over your counter.

Memorial Day Fruit Salad

4 cups cubes or balls cantaloupe

4 cups cubes or balls honeydew

4 cups cubes or balls watermelon

3 cups blueberries

2 cups quartered strawberries

1 12-ounce jar seedless raspberry jam

1/3 cup lime juice

¼ cup chopped fresh mint

1 small jalapeno, finely minced (optional)

1. Combine the cantaloupe, honeydew, watermelon, blueberries and strawberries in a large bowl.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the jam and lime juice until smooth. Stir in the mint and jalapeno (if using). Pour over the fruit and toss gently but thoroughly. Refrigerate until serving.

MAKES 10 SERVINGS