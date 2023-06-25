How to grill peaches

This beguiling dish adds a little something special to your Independence Day cook-out. We all need dishes like this in our repertoire: it easy to throw together, insanely delicious and just a little out of the ordinary. And, as crazy as this sounds, because it is both savory and sweet, it works equally served as an appetizer or dessert.

The combination of the sweet, smoky peach; the peppery, deep tones of the black pepper-port sauce; and the creamy-salty bite of the gorgonzola--all makes this a study in contrasts. You can substitute feta (or another fairly assertive cheese) for the gorgonzola, if you prefer.

Choose peaches that are more on the firm side when grilling. Very ripe, juicy peaches won’t hold their shape. Peaches should be grilled within an hour or so of serving: when left standing too long, the juices will leach out.

The sauce, on the other hand, may be made days ahead and kept in the refrigerator. By all means make a double batch; as improbable as it sounds, the sauce is delicious over everything from ice cream to pork chops.

Grilled Peaches with Gorgonzola and Black Pepper-Port Syrup

¾ cup port wine

3 tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon very coarsely ground black pepper

3 peaches, about 1 pound, halved and pitted

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup crumbled gorgonzola cheese

1. Combine the port, sugar and black pepper in a small saucepan over medium high heat. Cook, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Increase the heat and bring to a boil. Continue boiling until the mixture is thick and syrupy enough to coat the spoon, about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from the heat.

2. Heat the grill to medium high (about 400 degrees).

3. Toss the peaches with the oil, using your hands to evenly coat all sides. Place them cut-side down on the grill and cook until the underside is nicely marked, about 4 to 5 minutes. Turn the peaches over and grill until they are tender but not soft, about another 4 minutes.

4. Place the peach halves cut-side up on plates or a platter and top with the crumbled cheese. Drizzle with the sauce and serve immediately.

MAKES 6 SERVINGS