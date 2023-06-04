Grilled tuna recipe with teriyaki-orange glaze

This delicious, healthy dinner is easy to make, and there’s minimal cleanup. It’s one of many reasons to love grilling! A really big added benefit is that you’ll end up with enough sauce to stick some in the freezer and later use with chicken, pork chops, salmon or tofu.

If your tuna is thicker than an inch, you will need to move the steaks over indirect heat to finish cooking in order to avoid burning the outside. Most gas grills have a built- in thermometer. If yours does not, or you are cooking on charcoal, use an oven thermometer to help you regulate the temperature of the grill. The thermometers are inexpensive and readily available at stores like Target and Walmart as well as kitchen supply shops — and they will help ensure your grilled food is cooked to perfection.

Grilled Tuna with Orange Teriyaki Sauce

1 cup orange juice

1/4 cup lightly packed brown sugar

1/4 cup lower sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 thin slices peeled fresh ginger

1 teaspoon cornstarch

4 (1-inch thick) ahi tuna steaks, about 8 ounces each

1 tablespoon canola oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1. Prepare the grill for direct high heat grilling (450° to 550°F).

2. Bring the orange juice to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Boil for 7 to 8 minutes, until it is reduced to about ½ cup. Stir in the sugar, soy sauce, vinegar and ginger. Simmer 5 minutes.

3. Dissolve the cornstarch in 2 teaspoons water. Pour the mixture into the saucepan; bring to a boil and cook until slightly thickened, about 1 minute.

4. Rub the tuna with the oil and season with the salt and pepper. Cook on the grill with the lid open until the underside is well-marked, about 4 minutes. Flip the steaks over and generously brush them with the teriyaki glaze. For medium-rare, grill until the tuna reaches 120°F about 4-5 minutes longer; for medium, grill until the tuna reaches 135°F, about 6 to 7 minutes longer. Remove from the grill and spoon some of the additional teriyaki sauce over the tuna to serve.

MAKES 4 SERVINGS