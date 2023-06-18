Have you ever tried to sear a scallop, only to end up with lots of white foam in the pan? Many scallops you buy are “wet,” having been soaked in a sodium phosphate solution that makes them look whiter and plumper. But as soon as those plumped scallops hit the hot pan, all the moisture they are retaining begins to leach out, which prevents them from searing. Dry scallops are more expensive per pound, but you are getting scallops with a sweet, fresh and pure flavor, not scallops plus treated water. Ask your fishmonger if the scallops are wet or dry.

How to cook scallops

The key to getting a golden crisp sear is using dry scallops. You also want to make sure you haven’t crowded the scallops in the pan, which causes them to steam before they can form the nice seared crust. Also, to prevent scallops from becoming rubbery, be sure to not overcook them. Ideally, they will still be slightly translucent in the center. To test for doneness, press on the top of the scallop with your finger — it should have some give in the center, but not easily squish as it would when raw. You can also peek into one scallop by making a small cut in the center of the top to see if it is slightly translucent about halfway down.

Scallops with Caper Vinaigrette

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

2 teaspoons drained nonpareil capers, coarsely chopped

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon salt, divided

5 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 ½ pounds sea scallops, patted dry

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1. Combine the vinegar, chives, capers, mustard and ¼ teaspoon salt in a bowl. Slowly whisk in 3 tablespoons of olive oil until the mixture looks creamy. Set aside.

2. Season the scallops with the remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and black pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add half the scallops and cook until well-browned on the underside, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate. (The scallops will not be cooked through at this point.) Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in the skillet and add the remaining scallops. Again cook until the underside is deeply browned, about 2 minutes. Turn the scallops over, reduce the heat to medium, add 1 tablespoon of water to the pan, and add the reserved scallops, browned side up, to the pan. Cook another 5 minutes, until the scallops are barely translucent in the center.

3. Drizzle the scallops with the caper vinaigrette right before serving.