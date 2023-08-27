Labor Day recipe for kale slaw

This is the perfect side dish for a Labor Day gathering. Not only does it taste great, it appeals to healthy and indulgent eaters alike — and, perhaps best of all, it can be made ahead and still look fresh and crisp hours later (and even the next day).

Hearty kale doesn’t wilt or get soggy the way many other leafy greens do — which makes it ideal for do-ahead entertaining. Also ideal: you can buy prewashed kale and shredded carrots to make short work of this dish. As nice as all this convenience is, this easy-to-make salad is also very much about pleasure. The combination of the tangy, sweet bite of dried cranberries, nutty crunch of almonds, chewy greens, and crisply refreshing cucumber is made even better with a delicious (and not overly sweet) honey mustard dressing.

Kale Slaw

1 cup slivered almonds

10 ounces baby kale, cut in ¼-inch strips

1 (14-ounce) bag slaw blend

2 carrots, grated (about 1 ½ cups)

2 English cucumbers, peeled, halved lengthwise and cut across in half-moons

3 scallions, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 cup dried cranberries

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons country style Dijon mustard

3/4 teaspoon salt

¾ cup olive oil

1. Place the nuts in a cold skillet over medium heat and cook stirring occasionally, until the nuts just begin to brown. Immediately transfer to a bowl and let cool.

2. Combine the kale, slaw, carrots, cucumber, scallions, cranberries and cooled almonds in a large bowl.

3. Whisk the vinegar, honey, mustard and salt in a smaller bowl. Slowly add the oil in a steady stream and continue to whisk. The dressing should get somewhat creamy looking. Toss it with the salad and allow to stand at least 20 minutes before serving.

MAKES 8 — 10 SERVINGS