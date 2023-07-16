Things to DoColumnistsMarge Perry

What is millet? A good salad ingredient

Millet with arugula and dried cranberries (July 2023)

Millet with arugula and dried cranberries (July 2023) Credit: Marge Perry

Millet is not just for birds. Yes, you may know it best as an ingredient in birdseed, but it is actually a gluten free whole grain very well suited for human consumption.

And consume it we should. It tastes great — with a nutty, slightly sweet flavor and pleasant texture. Millet is relatively high in protein, fiber and a bunch of other nutrients. It's a sustainable crop that can be grown in poor soil without the use of fertilizer and pesticide. Millet is widely eaten as a whole grain and also ground into flour in developing countries in Asia and Africa.

There are two basic ways to cook whole millet: Toast it and boil it in twice the amount of liquid. Or boil it in three times the liquid to make it into a porridge.

This method is simple: Put the grains (dry) in a saucepan and cook, stirring, for about 4 or 5 minutes, until it becomes fragrant and lightly golden. Add water, a little olive oil and some salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat, cover, and cook about 15 minutes. Let the millet stand, covered, another 10 minutes or so, then fluff with a fork. It’s that easy.

Millet- Arugula Salad

1 cup millet

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon honey

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

4 cups arugula

1/3 cup dried cranberries or cherries (or more, to taste)

1. Place the millet in a saucepan over medium heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until it is fragrant and lightly golden, about 4 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, ¼ teaspoon of the salt and 2 cups water. Bring to a boil; immediately reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, 10 minutes.

2. Combine the Dijon, honey, remaining ½ teaspoon salt and vinegar; add the remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil and whisk until the dressing is creamy looking. Toss with the arugula and dried cranberries.

Fluff the millet with a fork and let cool to room temperature. Add to the arugula-cranberry mixture and toss well.

MAKES 6 SERVINGS

By Marge Perry

Newsday's food columnist Marge Perry writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition for numerous outlets. She has authored and contributed to more than 70 cookbooks, including her most recent, "Hero Dinners: Complete One-Pan Meals That Save the Day."

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME