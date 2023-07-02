Miso fettuccine recipe with caramelized onion, asparagus and mushrooms

Miso is my favorite ingredient this summer. With minimal cooking or effort, it transforms ordinary dishes into something deep and rich. This pasta is both soothing (the way a favorite comfort food casserole might be) but exciting, as if tasting something new.

Miso, which is fermented soybean paste, is sold in tubs and is available at many grocery stores and specialty markets. The most common types are red and white miso: red is dark and rich while white miso is milder and sweeter. Don’t worry about buying a tub of it: it lasts indefinitely when stored in the refrigerator. And once it is on hand, you may find yourself reaching for it more than you'd expect. Stir a spoonful into mayonnaise for a surprisingly wonderful sandwich spread; add it to your favorite simple stir fry; combine it with softened butter to toss with roast baby potatoes or top a grilled steak.

This pasta dish can be amped up with the seared shrimp or chicken if you prefer, but is deeply savory and satisfying as a meatless meal.

Miso Fettucine with Caramelized Onion, Asparagus and Mushrooms

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 pound asparagus, cut in 1-inch lengths

8 ounces sliced mushrooms (any kind)

1 teaspoon salt, divided

2 large onions, thinly sliced (about 4 cups)

2 tablespoons white miso

12 ounces fettuccine

2 tablespoons butter

2/3 cup grated Parmesan

1. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large deep nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the asparagus and cook, stirring, until asparagus is bright green and crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

2. Add 1 tablespoon of the oil to the skillet. Add the mushrooms and cook without moving until browned on the underside, about 5-6 minutes. Stir and cook until they are well browned, another 5-6 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the asparagus and toss with ½ teaspoon of the salt

3. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in the skillet over medium heat. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until they are soft and golden, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat.

4. While the onions cook, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the fettuccine and cook, stirring occasionally, according to package directions, until al dente. Reserve 1 cup of the cooking water and drain.

5. Add the reserved pasta water, miso, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt to the onions and place over low heat, stirring until the miso is dissolved. Swirl in the butter, stirring until it is melted. Stir in the vegetables and toss with the pasta and grated cheese.

MAKES 4 to 6 SERVINGS