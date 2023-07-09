Caprese pasta salad recipe

The basil in my garden is flourishing and tomatoes are finally red and juicy again. It’s time to make one of my favorite summer dishes, caprese pasta salad. Basil, fresh mozzarella, and pasta belong together—and together, they belong on my summer table.

This basil sauce is much like pesto, but is nut-free. It’s difficult to make just enough in a blender for one meal’s worth—and why would you? The extra can be frozen in an ice cube tray and used in the fall and winter, when the joys of summer are a memory. This recipe makes about 2 cups, but the pasta uses only half a cup: that’s three more flavorful meals waiting in your freezer. I also use the basil sauce as a sandwich spread or on top of salmon.

Caprese Pasta Salad

8 ounces penne (or other tubular pasta)

3 cups fresh basil leaves

1/3 cup grated parmesan

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1 garlic clove, peeled

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes or diced plum tomatoes

8 ounces fresh mozzarella, diced

1. Cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain.

2. While it cooks, combine the basil, parmesan and garlic in a blender or food processor. While the machine is running, slowly pour in the olive oil. Add the salt.

3. Toss ½ cup of the basil sauce with the pasta; stir in the tomatoes and fresh mozzarella. Refrigerate or freeze the leftover sauce.

MAKES 4 SERVINGS