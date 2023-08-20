Pineapple shrimp bowl with noodles recipe
Shrimp and pineapple are a classic pairing for good reason. The sweet acidity of the fruit plays off shrimp’s subtle salty flavor of the sea. This dish amplifies both the sweet and salty, with a touch of heat from Sriracha. (You can leave the sriracha out entirely or amp it up if you prefer). The quick pickling of the broccoli and onion add a pleasantly sharp and crunchy note.
Cooking this dish goes quickly, so be sure to have all your ingredients lined up and ready once you start — and be sure to proceed with the recipe in order. By the time you cook the shrimp, the meal is nearly done.
Pineapple Shrimp Bowl
12 ounces rice noodles
1 pound peeled deveined shrimp
3 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce
4 teaspoons chopped fresh ginger
1 cup rice vinegar
½ cup + 1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar, divided
4 cups broccoli florets
1 cup thinly sliced red onion (about 1 medium onion)
2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
1 (20-ounce) can pineapple chunks, drained with juices reserved separately
¼ — ½ teaspoon sriracha (or to taste)
2 teaspoons cornstarch dissolved in 1 tablespoon water
1. Cook noodles according to package directions.
2. Toss the shrimp with the soy sauce and ginger.
3. Combine the rice vinegar and ½ cup of the sugar in a saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Add the broccoli and onion and cook 2 minutes. Remove from the heat, cover and let stand, stirring occasionally, while you prepare the rest of the dish.
4. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the pineapple chunks in a single layer and cook until the underside is browned, about 4 minutes. Toss and cook another minute. Transfer to a bowl.
5. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the skillet. Add the shrimp (reserve the marinade) in a single layer and cook 2 minutes per side, until cooked through. Transfer to the bowl with the pineapple.
6. Add the shrimp marinade liquid, reserved pineapple juice, remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar, sriracha (if desired) and 2 tablespoons water to the skillet. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring, 3 minutes. Stir in the cornstarch slurry and boil 1 minute, until somewhat thickened and glossy. Toss the shrimp and pineapple into the skillet and remove from the heat.
7. Divide the noodles among 4 bowls and spoon a little of the sauce from the skillet over the noodles. Use a slotted spoon to top one half with the pickled broccoli and top the other half with the shrimp and pineapple. Spoon the sauce over the shrimp and serve.
MAKES 4 SERVINGS