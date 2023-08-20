Pineapple shrimp bowl with noodles recipe

Shrimp and pineapple are a classic pairing for good reason. The sweet acidity of the fruit plays off shrimp’s subtle salty flavor of the sea. This dish amplifies both the sweet and salty, with a touch of heat from Sriracha. (You can leave the sriracha out entirely or amp it up if you prefer). The quick pickling of the broccoli and onion add a pleasantly sharp and crunchy note.

Cooking this dish goes quickly, so be sure to have all your ingredients lined up and ready once you start — and be sure to proceed with the recipe in order. By the time you cook the shrimp, the meal is nearly done.

Pineapple Shrimp Bowl

12 ounces rice noodles

1 pound peeled deveined shrimp

3 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

4 teaspoons chopped fresh ginger

1 cup rice vinegar

½ cup + 1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar, divided

4 cups broccoli florets

1 cup thinly sliced red onion (about 1 medium onion)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

1 (20-ounce) can pineapple chunks, drained with juices reserved separately

¼ — ½ teaspoon sriracha (or to taste)

2 teaspoons cornstarch dissolved in 1 tablespoon water

1. Cook noodles according to package directions.

2. Toss the shrimp with the soy sauce and ginger.

3. Combine the rice vinegar and ½ cup of the sugar in a saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Add the broccoli and onion and cook 2 minutes. Remove from the heat, cover and let stand, stirring occasionally, while you prepare the rest of the dish.

4. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the pineapple chunks in a single layer and cook until the underside is browned, about 4 minutes. Toss and cook another minute. Transfer to a bowl.

5. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the skillet. Add the shrimp (reserve the marinade) in a single layer and cook 2 minutes per side, until cooked through. Transfer to the bowl with the pineapple.

6. Add the shrimp marinade liquid, reserved pineapple juice, remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar, sriracha (if desired) and 2 tablespoons water to the skillet. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring, 3 minutes. Stir in the cornstarch slurry and boil 1 minute, until somewhat thickened and glossy. Toss the shrimp and pineapple into the skillet and remove from the heat.

7. Divide the noodles among 4 bowls and spoon a little of the sauce from the skillet over the noodles. Use a slotted spoon to top one half with the pickled broccoli and top the other half with the shrimp and pineapple. Spoon the sauce over the shrimp and serve.

MAKES 4 SERVINGS