Turmeric chicken recipe with pineapple-ginger relish

This aromatic chicken is inspired by the flavors of several Southeast Asian cuisines. Despite a fairly long ingredients list, it is remarkably fast and easy to make: the chicken takes about 10 minutes of prep time, and the relish another 5 minutes, at most. But despite the short prep time, this golden chicken is boldly flavorful.

The chicken is as delicious cold as it is hot. If you prefer, it can be made with all thighs or breasts. Simply adjust your cooking time so the breasts cook to 160 degrees and the thighs to 170-175. Often when they are cooked together, that is exactly how it happens: the smaller thighs reach their ideal temperature at about the same time as the breasts reach theirs.

Turmeric Chicken with Pineapple-Ginger Relish

½ cup cilantro

5 cloves garlic

3 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons fish sauce

2 teaspoons ground coriander

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon salt

1 5-pound chicken, cut up

For the relish:

1 8-ounce can crushed pineapple

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon minced ginger

2 teaspoons soy sauce

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes (or to taste)

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the cilantro, garlic, brown sugar, fish sauce, coriander, cumin, cardamom, turmeric and salt in a food processor and puree. Toss with the chicken until it is well-coated. Place the chicken on the sheet pan and roast until the largest piece registers 165, about 35 minutes.

3. While the chicken cooks, make the relish: combine the pineapple, vinegar, brown sugar, ginger, soy sauce and pepper flakes in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer 5 minutes, until much (but not all) the liquid has evaporated.

4. Serve the chicken with the relish.