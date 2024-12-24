What's open on Christmas Day on Long Island 

On Christmas Day, several holiday-themed attractions and activities are on tap for those who get restless for an outing. Here are six options including a "Frozen"-themed kids pajama party, a drive-through light show, a sit-down with the Grinch, a movie marathon and even a Zumba class.

Plan a family fun day

300 Forest Dr., East Hills

See Olaf, Anna and Elsa in a screening of "Frozen" on Christmas Day. Credit: Disney

This Christmas Day tradition includes breakfast, a pajama party — yes, kids can wear pjs — and a big-screen showing of "Frozen" (2013), 10 a.m. to noon at Sid Jacobson JCC. It’s a sing-along version of the Disney animated children’s classic, so youngsters can belt out "Let it Go" and "Do You Wanna Build a Snowman?" along with Anna, Elsa and Olaf on screen.

Cost $18 per family

More info 516-484-1545, sjjcc.org

Drive through the Magic of Lights and Toyota Holiday Village

150 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh

Tree, snowflake and Barbie lights at the Magic of Lights Jones Beach holiday light show in Wantagh. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Two million lights went into creating this year’s drive-through, which takes you along roadways lined with holiday displays and familiar characters created with LED technology at Jones Beach State Park. New attractions include zoo animal and North Pole scenes, a toy soldier spectacular in Toyland and an expansion of the 12 days of Christmas display. Warm up at the Toyota Holiday Village, where the concession will be selling gourmet hot chocolate items and visitors can make s’mores (weather permitting), see illuminated trees and a menorah display and take pictures with the Grinch, 5 to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day. .

Cost Starting at $30

More info magicoflights.com

Marvel at light displays at the Riverhead Holiday Light Show

Take a drive through the Riverhead Holiday Light Show at Splish Splash. Credit: BOLD Media

2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton

Give the whole family a treat on mile-long drive-through light tunnels and displays synchronized to a holiday music soundtrack, 5 to 9 p.m. at Splish Splash. The show features hundreds of dazzling, larger-than-life displays, which change yearly, and include holiday, dinosaur and outer space themes this time around, says spokesman Danny Dwyer.

Cost Tickets cost $25 online or $30 at the gate.

More info holidaylightshow.com

Do a movie marathon

See new releases like "Wicked" and "A Complete Unknown" during the holiday break. Credit: Universal Pictures / Searchlight Pictures

Grab some hot buttered popcorn, strawberry Twizzlers and a seat at a multiplex near you. Christmas Day offers a grab bag of new releases including the torrid Nicole Kidman romancer, "Babygirl"; "Nosferatu," the latest take on the ancient Transylvanian neck biter, and two biopics: "The Fire Inside," starring Ryan Destiny as Olympics boxer Claressa "T-Rex" Shields, and "A Complete Unknown," with Timothée Chalamet playing a young Bob Dylan. Or, catch "Wicked" starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for some whimsical feels.

Zumba the calories off

Mid-Island Y JCC, 45 Manetto Hill Rd., Plainview

Take a Zumba class and work up a sweat before the holiday festivities. Credit: Getty Images/FatCamera

Get a head start on your New Year’s fitness program at this group exercise class led by Joy Kubelka, assistant fitness and recreation director, from 7 to 8 p.m.

Zumba offers a full-body workout with high-intensity cardio dance moves to salsa, reggaeton and other Latin music styles. The class is "an energetic Zumba experience that will leave you feeling motivated to keep moving," Kubelka says.

Cost $15

More info 516-822-3535, miyjcc.org

See holiday displays at RXR Plaza

102 RXR Plaza, Uniondale

The outdoor Rockefeller Center-style holiday tree won't be on display this year but RXR Plaza is still open with decorations moved inside to the atrium/lobby, which is open 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.

Park in the RXR lot, step inside the building, and stroll through a festive scene under the glass-ceilinged atrium. The display features smaller evergreens and palm trees covered with lights and colorful snowflake mobiles hanging from above.

Cost Free

More Info 516-683-0339