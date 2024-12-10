Great American Family Christmas Festival comes to Belmont Park at UBS Arena

During the holidays, Long Islanders hustle. They take their children and grandchildren ice skating in one place only to visit Santa Claus at another, then squeeze in a tree lighting ceremony somewhere else. This season, UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont is offering a one-stop afternoon or night of merriment. The Great American Family Christmas Festival has launched in The Park outside the arena. It will feature a variety of Yuletide activities through Dec. 24.

The Great American Family Christmas Festival debuts at The Park at UBS Arena. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

"We want people to walk in and just feel Christmas like they do in our movies," says Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Great American Media, which runs the festival in partnership with UBS Arena as well as the Great American Family channel. "This is the first of many. We plan on this being a long tradition on Long Island where people can experience the season."

The outdoor festival is broken down into five different areas.

CANDY CANE LANE

Zoey Ogun, 12, of Elmont, at Great American Family Christmas Festival at The Park at UBS Arena. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Take a stroll through a long festive walkway underneath a series of illuminated archways with white lights.

"This is the perfect place to take pictures," says Heather Rasmussen, vice president of creative production for Redrock Entertainment, a production company supporting CandyRock Entertainment, which partnered with Great American Media to create the festival. "There’s layers and layers of wreaths, ornaments, holly, candy canes and trees."

SANTA’S CRAFT VILLAGE

Warm up inside Santa’s Craft Village, enclosed with space heaters and carpeting, where the Man in Red awaits to hear Christmas wishes.

"Santa is seated on a throne a few feet off the ground on a stage set," Abbott says. "He’s there all day, all night and he’s a real bearded Santa."

Cousins Olivia Cruz, 7, right, and Avery Burnett, 8, both of Elmont, meet Santa at the Great American Family Christmas Festival at The Park at UBS Arena, Right, Naimy Moukoury, of Manhattan, gets a hug from the man in red. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Professional photos with Saint Nick start at $24.95.

Children and adults can create their own ornaments under the instruction of different lifestyle artists. There are also tables for coloring and kids can write letters to Santa then drop it in a special mailbox for the North Pole.

Additionally, Great American Family holiday-themed items can be purchased at the merchandise booth.

RUDOLPH’S MAIN STAGE

Take a seat and enjoy a Christmas film at Rudolph’s Main Stage, where Great American Family channel will show films like, "Once Upon a Christmas Wish," starring Mario and Courtney Lopez, who will be appearing at the festival on Dec. 14 (1:35 and 6:35 p.m.) and 15 (11:35 a.m.) for a Q&A after each screening.

Actors, hosts and screenwriters Taylor Kalupa, of Los Angeles, center, and Masey McLain, of Atlanta, second left, at Great American Family Christmas Festival. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

"My wife and I met in New York, therefore, it’s always a special place for us. We are excited to go to Strong Island and greet all the people there," says Mario Lopez, 51. "We wanted to incorporate some singing and dancing into this project to give it a little throwback feel to those old-school Christmas movies."

The film, which also airs on Hulu, focuses on Long Grove Mayor Brian Ortega (Mario Lopez) who discovers his childhood Christmas wish list from the fourth grade and it magically begins to come true. His old friend Nina Meyers (Courtney Lopez) returns to town for the holidays and a reconnection is established.

"I think the film’s message is that you are always a kid at heart no matter how old you become," says Courtney Lopez, 42. "There’s always that nostalgia for when you were younger and the innocent crushes you had back then."

Other GAF holiday films will run on the screen all with closed captioning.

FROSTY’S FROZEN SKATE

Sara Romito, of Franklin Square, skates with her daughter Madelyn Romito, 5, left, and Preet Kaur, of Elmont, helps her son Gursimar, 6, right, for his first time ice skating at Frosty’s Frozen Skate at Great American Family Christmas Festival at The Park at UBS Arena. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Put on a pair of skates and glide across the ice at Frosty’s Frozen Skate, which takes place at the Northwell Pond enclosed rink. Sessions are 90-minutes for $20 with $10 skate rentals ranging from children size 9 through adult size 15.

NIGHTLY TREE LIGHTING

Marie Pierre, of Brooklyn, and her daughter Abigail, 8, watch the tree lighting at the Great American Family Christmas Festival. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Every evening, a tree lighting ceremony will take place at approximately 5:30 p.m. when a 50-foot spruce becomes aglow in the center courtyard of the festival grounds.

"I remember the tree lighting at EAB Plaza across from Nassau Coliseum, which was a big community event. We are looking to grab onto that type of enthusiasm," says Abbott.

Rasmussen adds, "A lucky child will be chosen to pull the lever and the entire tree will come to life. There’s a choreographed show that will happen with the lights on the tree."

EAT, DRINK AND BE MERRY VILLAGE

Paris Black, of Queens, serves up a whipped cream topping on a hot chocolate at Eat, Drink & Be Merry Village. Right, Ryan Vela Peña, of Floral Park, with his daughter Mia Vela Pena, 7, eat Jeff’s Amazing popcorn at the Great American Family Christmas Festival at The Park at UBS Arena. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Refuel at the Eat, Drink and Be Merry Village where festive treats are sold such as giant s’mores ($7.99), Jeff’s kettle corn ($8.99), cranberry glazed smoked turkey leg ($13.99), candy apples ($7.99) and chocolate dipped marshmallows with peppermint drizzle ($6.99). There are also holiday drinks available for purchase such as hot chocolate or hot cider ($5.99), boozy hot chocolate/coffee/cider ($19.99), beers ($9.99-$10.99), wine ($12.99) and cocktails ($10.99-$13.99).

New York Islanders holiday-themed merchandise will be for sale in the Swag Shack near the village as well.

IGLOO EXPERIENCE AND GO VIP

To add an extra element of fun, rent an igloo for $100 in advance of arrival on a first-come, first-served basis. Each igloo holds up six people and can be used as a home base as you explore the festival. Six igloos are specially reserved for American Express cardholders, which are complimentary.

"They are cute and completely enclosed," says Rasmussen. "You unzip it and there’s chairs, fleece blankets and pillows as well as a heater. It’s very cozy."

Those wanting to roll in style can choose to purchase an elevated ticket package such as the Frosty VIP Ticket (starting at $99 per person), Happy Elf VIP Ticket (starting at $199 per person) and the Golden Elf VIP Ticket (starting at $249 per person). Each package includes different perks such as parking passes, priority access for photos with Santa, ice skating session passes with skate rentals, a meet and greet with film stars in Belmont Hall and more.