Birthday parties for kids at Long Island boutiques 

When it came time for Jolie Biscari's fourth birthday celebration, her mom, Janine, of Sayville, had one spot in mind: her favorite boutique.

"We’re always in the store buying dresses, accessories and baby gifts," says Janine.

Kids can have birthday parties in their favorite stores. Long Island locations ranging from kid clothing shops to lifestyle boutiques to make-your-own bracelet stores have special sections just for celebrations.

It can be a win-win for parents too. "While kids are being entertained at a birthday party in my store, their parents have a moment to shop for themselves," says Temidra Willock, co-owner Hidden Gem, a lifestyle boutique in Southampton.

Biscari agrees, "My cousin came to Jolie’s birthday party and ended up buying all her kids’ holiday clothes while she was there."

Here are four shops with party ops. All events can be customized.

Design a surfboard at Hidden Gem

47 Jobs Ln., Suite B, Southampton

Sisters Temidra, left, and Tanya Willock, at their store Hidden Gem. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

The store: Co-owners and sisters Temidra and Tanya Willock combine their artistic talents to make and sell nearly all the handmade products in their lifestyle store. "Tanya has a background in fine arts and photography, and I have a background in fashion and textile design. So, together, we’re a creative powerhouse," says Temidra. The shop features one-of-a-kind vases, bowls, blankets, jewelry and innovative gifts. In the children’s section, products with personality include clothing for toddlers through preteens, handmade stuffed animals, hats, scarves, bags, headbands and more.

The party: During birthday parties, the shop is closed to the general public. Party participants create a unique item that is sold in the shop. Craft activities range from tie-dyeing T-shirts with screen-printed animals to making decorative surf boards with a marble effect.

Cost Party prices begin at $55 per child, 10 kids minimum for up to two hours; age range 3-8.

More info 631-259-3494, hiddengemny.com

Make your own slime at Coco & Ro

49 Main St., Sayville

Emerson Adams, 8, of Bellport, and her mom, Lisa, decorate a pink Christmas tree at an event at Coco & Ro in Sayville. Credit: Elizabeth Sagarin

The store: Co-owners Melissa Oliverio and Kristin Whitcomb met years ago when their daughters were in kindergarten. Oliverio has a fashion merchandising background, while Whitcomb always wanted to run a kids’ birthday party business. Two years ago, they put their heads together and opened CoCo & Ro.

"We wanted to have a store where kids could come in and buy something for a couple of dollars," Oliverio says. Clothing and toy prices in the store begin at $3, though a few price tags can reach $100. "We’re known for our sensory toys and sweet, cute, fun clothing, plus birthday and baby gifts," Oliverio adds. Plush shorts are bestsellers year-round.

The party: Birthday parties begin with an opener when the birthday child gets a crown or bracelet. Next, kids do two crafts based on a customized party theme. They might begin by making their own slime or sensory dough, followed by putting patches on makeup bags. The party space is in a separate section of the store, separated by a sliding door. Parents can shop while their kids are at the party.

Cost Party prices begin at $625 for 12 kids for up to two hours; age range 4-8.

More info 631-319-1212, cocoandro.com

Adopt a toy puppy at Party in the Park

1019 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park

Nancy Jannazzo, left, and Giulianna Jannazzo, 1, of Bellmore, make a purchase from owner Jessica Smith at Party in the Park boutique in Massapequa Park. Credit: Morgan Campbell

The store: The shop and open play area have a Montessori style. Continuing the "hands-on" sensibility, toy products are sensory-oriented as are many craft kits for kids aged 1 through 11. Clothing for newborns through child size five are also sold. "I stay away from the mass retailer and name brands," owner Jessica Smith says.

The party: There are several themed party packages. One popular choice is The Pampered Party. Kids get their nails done, put tinsel in their hair and have a drink toast with water. Little ones like to do Adopt Me Puppy parties. The kids decorate a small doghouse with markers and rhinestones, pick out a toy puppy, and the dog gets an adoption certificate and name. Favorite characters can join any party as well.

Cost Mini party package prices begin at $325 for 10 kids for one hour; age range 1-7.

More info 516-308-3751, partyinthepark.me

String together a bracelet at Little Words Project

630 Old Country Rd., Uniondale

The store: This bracelet shop appeals to folks ages 7 and up. Beads with letters on them are strung together to form words on bracelets. "We’re on a mission to inspire kindness and empower self-love through the words you wear," says Carina Donoso, senior vice president retail experience. Customers can purchase ready-made versions in the shop or make their own. Younger customers tend to choose bracelets with words from Taylor Swift songs or an inspirational word, like "believe."

The party: Kids gather around as staff members known as "bead tenders" help children select words, colored beads and patterns. Each bracelet is measured to fit the child. Popular party words range from "BFF" to inside jokes kids share in school to their favorite candy.

Cost Party prices begin at $25 per child for one to two hours, up to age 12; age range 6-12.

More info 973-634-0185, littlewordsproject.com