5 Long Island downtowns for holiday shopping

Small Business Saturday is set for Nov. 30 and there is no shortage of locally owned shops offering unique items you can’t find anywhere else. If you haven’t been to the downtowns in Hewlett, Roslyn, Babylon, Wantagh or Mattituck we suggest making the trip.

Check out these vibrant areas for your holiday shopping needs.

MATTITUCK

Renee's in Mattituck offers home decor, furniture, clothing, handbags and jewelry that reflects luxury seaside living. Credit: Elizabeth Sagarin

The holidays are a great time to experience Mattituck and the North Fork, notes Terry McShane, president of the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce.

“The wineries are still great; the beaches are still beautiful and the stores are still open,” McShane said.

During Santa Day on Dec. 7 in Mattituck, the big man in red arrives by fire truck at Veterans Park at noon, and he’ll be available for photos. There will also be live music, games, food and hot chocolate that the whole family can enjoy.

Then on Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the North Fork Promotional Council will run its first North Fork Holiday Stroll along the main drags from Mattituck to Greenport, where participating businesses will offer discounts.

Most of Mattituck’s shopping revolves around Love Lane, a 2 1⁄2-block stretch that starts on Route 25 (aka Main Road), passes the Long Island Rail Road station and terminates just past North Road.

At Mattituck Florist (95 Love Lane, 631-298-5840), you’ll find Christmas ornaments, glass vases, wintry cardinal night-lights and sculptures, decorative snowmen, signs reading “Good Tidings” and “Warm Holiday Wishes,” frosted glass bottles, wreaths, colorful bird and bee ornaments, coasters, candles, bells, chimes, cactus plants and pottery.

In addition to cheese-of-the-month subscriptions — for three, six or 12 months — The Village Cheese Shop (105 Love Lane, 631-298-8556) has gift baskets you can fill with cheese and non perishable items, many of them from France, including Fleur de Sel, tea towels, canned sardines, mustard and wine.

A perennial shop favorite is Swiss Spaghetti, which people use as stocking stuffers, said manager Raven Janoski.

Other popular items are Sag Harbor honey, Sidehill jams, North Carolina peanuts, Herbs de Provence in colorful sachet bags, cheese slicers, knives and servers, and lavender honey.

Local Peconic Escargot, which comes pre-seasoned, is a popular holiday item.

“You just pop them in the oven,” Janoski said.

Chocolate Santas are a mainstay of the pre-made or custom candy and nut trays at Sweet Shoppe & Gifts (125 Love Lane, 631-298-2276). In addition to trays, plates and bowls with holly berry and snowflake designs, there are “Cookies for Santa” plates, cheese knives in a “Joy to the World”-inscribed bag, ornaments, as well as a variety of cutting boards, tea towels, serving plates in various shapes and sizes, colorful travel mugs and Asher’s Chocolate Co. assortments. For the younger set, there are Mary Meyer stuffed animals, Colorforms, toys, puzzles and books, plus an array of baby gifts, including custom monogrammed pillows.

The shop carries “Really Good” brand fruit spreads from Cutchogue and a large assortment of T-shirts, sweatshirts, caps and pillows sporting Mattituck, Laurel, Jamesport and North Fork pride.

Though it is mostly a shop featuring yarns, North Fork Fiber Arts (105 Love Lane, 631-298-7181) also carries petite Nepalese felt ornaments, lush Lopi brand wool blankets from Iceland, crocheting, needlepoint and embroidery kits and hand-painted tin boxes.

In addition to a collection of bags, belts, jewelry, caps and hats, you’ll find holiday-centric bows, scarves and hair claws at Mint (260 Love Lane, 631-298-8009). For seasonal clothing there are velour and corduroy jeans, handbags in red and silver, winter white pants, cozy slippers and wraps and fashionable off-the-shoulder sweaters.

“Chocolate brown is in this season,” said manager Ashley O’Neill.

It’s like walking into a shop in Greece at Agora The Little Greek Market (621b Pike St., 631-315-5070).

Besides fresh Greek foods, Agora serves up a variety of giftware of mostly Greek provenance, including sterling silver jewelry, olive oil soaps and bath products, ceramic bowls, dishes and mugs, Greek cookbooks, olive oils and vinegars, and onesies with Greek expressions, like “Yia Yia Was Here,” as well as Turkish cotton kitchen and bath towels.

In nearby Mattituck Plaza, Renee’s Mattituck (10095 Main Rd., 631-298-4223) carries a mix of clothing and home furnishings.

For women, there are sweaters, wraps, denim, pants, faux fur jackets, hats, scarves, gloves and handbags. There’s also a men’s section with suits, shirts, belts, shoes and sweaters. For the holidays, all clothing and accessories are discounted by 20% to 60%.

Home accents, which include candles, vases, lamps, pillows, blankets, candlesticks and urns, are 30% off for the holidays and silver jewelry is 20% off.

– Arlene Gross

HEWLETT

Shawn Cohn wraps a gift basket at The Pampered Professional in Hewlett. Credit: Linda Rosier

Holiday festivities kick off next month with a tree lighting in Hewlett, a hamlet where you’ll find a mix of small businesses for your gift-giving needs.

A Christmas tree lighting is set for 6 p.m. Dec. 8, at Veterans Memorial Triangle at the corner of Broadway and West Broadway. The event includes a visit from Santa, singers from George W. Hewlett High School and servings of hot chocolate and cookies, said David Friedman, president of the Hewlett-Woodmere Business Association. And at 6 p.m. Dec. 25, which this year is the first day of Hanukkah, there will be a menorah lighting at Hewlett’s triangle. Hot chocolate and chocolate gelt will be served, Friedman said.

There are a number of stores within easy walking distance of the Hewlett train station, a stop on the Long Island Rail Road’s Far Rockaway line off Franklin Avenue between Broadway and West Broadway. And, with a bit of walking or a short drive, there’s easy access to other shopping spots in several nearby strip malls.

Hewlett is one of the so-called Five Towns (Cedarhurst, Hewlett, Inwood, Lawrence and Woodmere) in southwestern Nassau County, about 45 minutes from Manhattan.

Several women’s boutiques on Broadway are near the municipal parking lot on New Street. Trinkets (1209 Broadway; 516-295-0850) offers casual fast fashion, athleisure wear and jewelry.

At A.J. and MOS (1205 Broadway; 516-812-9400), named for owner Beth Star’s daughters, high-end fashion ranging from coats, gloves and cashmere sweaters to jeans and shoes is for sale along with decorative houseware items. “I think she has the newest, nicest things around, and they’ve very accommodating,” said regular shopper Beverly Rauch.

Mixology (1199 Broadway; 516-569-2800), a local chain with 17 stores, offers a mix of casual and dressy clothing and jewelry and rounds out the cluster of women’s boutiques.

A bit farther along Broadway is the Beauty Bar Salon & Spa (1189 Broadway; 516-214-5280) which offers haircuts, manicures, microblading and massages as well as a mix of hair care products, jewelry and clothing. Walk-in appointments are welcome as available, said manager Victoria Yusupov.

A short walk down Franklin Street heading to the train station brings shoppers to Hewlett Station Plaza, with a row of small shops including Julia’s Place Jewelry (28 Franklin Ave.; 516-375-0708) and The Pampered Professional (1213 Station Plaza; 516-295-0630). Sisters Kerri Weiss and Kami Feldman said they have run the gift shop for 26 years, including 18 years at this location. It offers corporate gift baskets, housewares, baby items, bar and bat mitzvah presents and gifts for all occasions. Also, a room dedicated to male-oriented and corporate gifts like duffel bags and a Sports Illustrated book on the World Series. New this year, notes Feldman, is a collection of board games packaged neatly in binders so they appear to be large books.

Adjacent to that stretch at the corner of New Street is Bolsa Nova Handbags (8 New St.; 516-286-8985) featuring Italian leather bags designed by Karen Cardoso. Hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, evenings and weekends by appointment.

With a short drive down Broadway, shoppers also can visit a strip mall that is home to women’s clothing boutique Jolie Fleur (1321 Broadway; 516-792-9661) as well as Dolce Confections (1319 Broadway, 516-374-1940), a sweet shop offering specialty chocolates, candy, gelato and gift baskets. New owners Jeffrey and Maegan Snippe said they also have added some pastries in a nod to Jeffrey’s background as a pastry chef when he started out in Europe 24 years ago.

Next door is Denny’s: Fashion, Style, For All (1317 Broadway, 516-295-0946), one of multiple Denny’s locations that offer a mix of children’s clothing and accessories for babies through teens and juniors, along with a young contemporary line, pro sports team merchandise for youths and a baby layette service, which provides essentials for newborns.

Laurie Lieberman of Woodmere was shopping at Denny’s with her son and his family recently and bought a shirt for a granddaughter. “I have 11 grandchildren and we shop here a lot,” Lieberman said, adding that the store is also great for summer camp needs. If the kids need a break from shopping, there’s Grant Park in the hamlet or Hewlett Station Yogurt (1213 Station Plaza; 516-295-0630), which has a buy-one-get-one-free offer on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Just another short drive from the downtown train station area is Matty’s Toy Stop (1350 Peninsula Blvd., 516-295-2555), in the Peninsula Shopping Center near the Foodtown grocery. The family-owned business has most of the toys likely to be on your youngsters’ lists, from this season’s hot items to standards such as Hot Wheels, board games, miniature dinosaurs, manipulatives such as Rubik’s and Shashibo cubes and Barbies.

– Kay Blough

WANTAGH

Irish figurines at Olde Towne Garden Irish and Victorian Gift Shop in Wantagh. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Under festive banners spanning its main thoroughfares, Wantagh will be ringing in the holiday with its sixth annual Winter Wonderland from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, on the Wantagh Preservation Society museum grounds at 1700 Wantagh Ave.

“It’s our version of the Bryant Park Winter Village, on a smaller scale” said Cathy McGrory Powell, president of the Wantagh Chamber of Commerce, referring to midtown Manhattan’s annual holiday fair.

About 4,000 revelers are expected to “eat, drink and be merry” at the event, with food trucks selling cookies, hot cocoa, apple cider and other seasonal treats, Powell said. Entertainment includes performances by the Jewel Tones Motown singing trio, the Wantagh American Legion Post 1273 pipe band and step dancers from the Wantagh-based Show Stompin’ Irish Dance school. Local retailers will set up booths selling clothing, ornaments and wreaths, a petting zoo will be on-site, and of course, Santa will make a guest appearance. The festival concludes with a 5 p.m. holiday tree and menorah lighting.

Admission is free, but visitors are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the John Theissen Children’s Foundation, a Wantagh-based nonprofit. Free parking and a shuttle to the fair are available at Wantagh High School, 3297 Beltagh Ave.

Holiday shopping is an adventure in Wantagh, home to Jones Beach State Park and also to independent gift shops, boutiques and dining at several of the Island’s longest-serving restaurants.

On the quirky side: the dinosaur-themed Dino-Mite Vintage (2099 Wantagh Ave., 516-469-1400).

“I have a big bin of dinosaur items for as low as a dollar,” says proprietor Jaina Shaw. The finds include Sinclair Dinoland Mold-a-Rama dinosaurs machine-made right before buyers’ eyes at the 1964-’65 New York World’s Fair in Queens. Vintage handmade dinosaur tree ornaments and wreath s will be sold at the shop’s holiday market, from noon to 5 p.m. on Dec 1.

“I got a killer blazer there,” Alicia Nicoletti, 41, of Wantagh, a freelance writer, said of Dino-Mite. Nicoletti said she likes to shop at her hometown’s small businesses, which boast “so much personality” and often have “a piece that no one else has.”

With no major malls or traditional Main Street, the four-square-mile hamlet’s closest thing to a downtown centers around the intersection of Wantagh and Jerusalem avenues. That’s where you’ll find the Cherrywood Shopping Center, a retail mainstay since the 1950s, and across the street, Willow Wood Shops.

Nearby, a 130-year-old Victorian building houses The Olde Towne Garden Irish & Victorian Gift Store (1902 Wantagh Ave, 516-826-2574).

Open since 1993, it’s a family business co-owned by sisters Ann Durkin and Ellen Curran, natives of County Galway, Ireland. “You can get a nice gift for an occasion at a nice price point,” Durkin said of the shop’s Claddagh and Celtic jewelry, woolen sweaters and Scottish or Irish Santa figurines.

“I come for the Cadbury chocolates,” admitted Nancy Mariotti, 70, of Lindenhurst. “And my husband bought six Irish tweed caps there.” She added, “They have a separate Christmas room on the second floor all year-round with ornaments and mangers.”

Whether you’re looking for a trendy BMX SE Bike (starting at $650) or a S-Works Epic 8 mountain bike ($14,000) the legendary 10,000-square-foot Brands Cycle and Fitness (1966 Wantagh Ave., 800-649-3739) is bound to have it among the 500 bikes.

In addition to Trek, Giant, Specialized, Cannondale, Fuji and Electra bicycles, Brands sells “basically everything else you need for cycling,” said manager Ashley McCarthy, including such accessories as water bottles, helmets, apparel, shoes, pannier bags, car racks and parts. They also carry treadmills and stationary recumbent bicycles for off-road exercise.

This season’s hot stocking stuffer: “Straws in a variety of colors you can cover your spokes with,” said McCarthy.

If you get hungry while shopping, there is Circle M Diner (1132 Wantagh Ave., 516-221-8884), one of Long Island’s oldest diners. “I’ve been going there for decades, and they make the best grilled hamburger and the best vanilla milkshakes I’ve ever had,” said George Gorman, Long Island regional director of the New York State Office of Parks, who grew up in Wantagh and now lives in Sayville.

– Jim Merritt

BABYLON

Rome Ruiz, 4, and dad, Renee, of Copaigue, play with squishy toys at Bubble in Babylon. Credit: Linda Rosier

Downtown Babylon will be busy for the holidays.

Dec. 1 will be Lamppost Decorating Day, during which hundreds of volunteers will transform the village into a “holiday wonderland.” That will be followed by an Old Fashioned Night of Shopping & Dining from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 6.

“Everybody brings their wares out to the sidewalk,” said Babylon Chamber of Commerce president Nancy Iglesias-Gillen. “We have Christmas carolers that walk around the village. We have lit angels that will be walking the streets, and they’ll be on stilts.”

There will also be appearances from Santa and his elves, the Grinch and Disney princesses, she said.

Then on Dec. 14, the Babylon Beautification Society will run a Christmas Market from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. with vendors, music, food and Santa at the village gazebo and Bayman Park, 244 W. Main St.

“This is the best season to visit Babylon Village,” said Iglesias-Gillen.

The Chamber of Commerce will offer an online coupon book with deals at local businesses starting Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30, and good through the holiday season. (The book can be viewed at bit.ly/3OcQQ1M).

Downtown Babylon offers a variety of stores to help Long Islanders shop for everyone on their list, from foodies to fashionistas.

Bunger Surf Shop (50 E. Main St., 800-698-7873), a 52-year village institution, carries its own label of hoodies, T-shirts and sweats, as well as men’s flannel, shorts and swimwear; women’s sweaters, jackets and blouses; caps; flip-flops; moccasins and backpacks. There are surfboards, wetsuits, water shoes, accessories and sunglasses, and skateboarding enthusiasts will find skateboards and accessories.

The Babylon Mercantile & Cook Shop (45 E. Main St., 631-818-1100) sells unique kitchenware, including SMEG toasters and tea kettles — some with colorful Dolce & Gabbana designs. Shoppers will also find Italian melamine fruit bowls, ice buckets, carafes, knives, pots and pans, and Italian olive oil in decorative ceramic jars. Gift cards can be purchased for cooking classes.

“Creating community through food, that’s our slogan,” said owner Donna Sesto.

Hitch Handmade Market (37 E. Main St., 516-519-2494) sells permanent jewelry; crocheted purses; Taylor Swift Forever activity books; beaded bracelets; wooden signs; hand-painted hair claws; customizable Panama hats; embroidered tea and bath towels; bath, body and skin care; and customized insulated drinkware. “Everything is either handmade or made by a local business,” said owner Joseph DeBello, who also owns BesTea (41 E. Main St., 516-519-2494), where you can purchase individual tea tins or box sets of five tins, and teacups and other tea accessories.

Bubble EAST (25 E. Main St., 631-983-8858) offers women’s sweaters, jackets, hats, gloves and scarves as well as wintry pajamas, loungewear and slippers. Their assortment of housewares includes Christmas mugs, trays and candles, tins of hot cocoa, craft cocktail kits, wineglasses and cutting boards.

“I always find a lot of gifts here,” said Denise Ryan, of Bay Shore. “If I’m going to someone’s house for the first time, I come here.”

There are children’s clothes up to size 6 from brands such as PlayUp, based in Portugal, and Mayoral from Spain, as well as toys galore at Bubble (15 E. Main St., 631-587-0050).

“During the holidays, we go up to size 8, 10,” said Jenny Dellafranca, who owns both Bubble and Bubble EAST.

You’ll find many items from Jellycat, including stuffed animals and matching plush or hardcover books.

At Guru’s (18 Deer Park Ave., 347-484-3725), perfume oils, incense and crystals are among the items for sale. Also offered is sterling silver jewelry made in India and Bali; handmade Indian and Nepalese clothes; gloves and bags; Tibetan singing bowls and soy candles from Blissful Creations by Victoria in Medford.

Sol Y Luna Artisan Boutique (61 Deer Park Ave., 917-545-6531) carries one-of-a-kind hats, gloves, ponchos, handbags and bib necklaces, many of which are handmade from recycled materials. Owner Gina Gonzalez embellishes Mexican-made beach and market bags with colorful patches and fringes.

Renarde (65 Deer Park Ave., 631-455-5306) offers updated classic clothing and accessories for women. It also sells Brooklyn Candle Studio soy candles, German crystal glasses and alpaca throws and silk scarves by Babylon-based Ruth Graves.

Unique dog vests and collars can be found at The Boutique Loft (65 Deer Park Ave., 2nd floor, 631-314-4375), along with vintage handbags, stemware, jewelry and clothing.

At Argyle Jewelers (216 Deer Park Ave., 631-321-0800), owner Joe Tavella sells a selection of watches, jewelry for men and women and estate jewelry.

“We’re not a branded store,” he said. “That’s how we keep prices down.”

A wide variety of items is on sale at Pandemonium (220 Deer Park Ave., 631-376-0009), which offers trendy and classic dresses, jewelry from Long Island designers, Babylon-based Natey & Bode picture frames and cutting boards and coasters. Leather bags and bracelets from West Islip-based Pelli Couture are also featured, and there is a bustling Christmas pop-up shop with assorted decorative items and home accessories.

– Arlene Gross

ROSLYN

Sales associate Hailey Ledee holds a silk koi ish robe at Tina Defmel in Roslyn. Credit: Linda Rosier

In Roslyn, the holiday celebrations start early.

The Chamber of Commerce will ring in the holidays at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 2 — just days after Thanksgiving — with a Christmas tree and menorah lighting. The event will be held at the clocktower, at the intersection of Old Northern Boulevard and Main Street.

After the lighting, there will be Hanukkah and Christmas blessings and songs, followed by a walk down Old Northern Boulevard for complimentary cookies and hot cocoa at Delicacies Gourmet (1354 Old Northern Blvd., 516-484-7338).

“We always enjoy celebrating the holiday season with the Roslyn community,” said Barbara Kaplan, the chamber’s vice president.

And a big part of the season, of course, is gift-giving. In addition to a handful of shops on Main Street, Old Northern Boulevard is the key place for shopping and dining.

Cami Boutique (6 Main St., 516-621-6906) is a source for women’s casual, cocktail and evening wear. The shop specializes in chic, unique designs, many from Italy and France, and plenty of costume jewelry to go with them.

Imperial China (20 Main St., 516-764-7311) — at 13 rooms and 5,000 square feet — is the largest independent store in the state of New York, according to owner Philip Hershkowitz. The store offers items from 600 vendors, he said.

“We sell lighting, bedding, China, crystal, giftware, pots,” Hershkowitz said. “We sell everything.”

You’ll find plenty of sweet-smelling gifts in eye-catching packaging at Roslyn Pharmacy (1314 Old Northern Blvd., 516-543-6677), including soaps from Thymes; Wavertree & London; Be Well (goat milk) and The English Soap Company’s forest orchid (shea butter). Man Bar and San Francisco Soap Company soaps for men are also sold. Michael Design Works candles and diffusers from Voluspa and Seda France are stocked as well.

Waxing studio Sugared Beauty Bar (1355 Old Northern Blvd., 516-412-8860) sells body scrubs, lip butter, soaps, eye masks and room and linen sprays, as well as gift sets such as the Happy Holidays Sugared Starter kit, with body scrub, soap lift and exfoliating glove.

Transitions (1353 Old Northern Blvd. #2, 516-484-3088), a 43-year Roslyn institution, is a contemporary women’s boutique featuring fashionable denim, blouses, sweaters, dresses, jackets and scarves.

“We sell curated fashion for the everyday lifestyle,” said owner, Leslie Cohen. “Transitions has you styled for every event.”

Katherine Tess of the eponymous Katherine Tess (1355 Old Northern Blvd., 516-621-0955) started her career as a jewelry designer in Milan. That influence can be seen in her store, which offers sweaters, jackets, shoes, key chains, candles, pillows and blankets — most of which are made in Italy.

“We have every price point, starting from $25 all the way to thousands of dollars,” Tess said. “Some of the things are one-of-a-kind.”

Tess also sells her original jewelry designs as well as items from Italian jewelry designers. And the store’s signature Katherine Tess bag — available as a handbag or crossbody — costs $850 for a mini version, $1,000 for the medium and $1,200 for the large version.

Jil Scherer Ltd. (1376 Old Northern Blvd., 516-621-6611) is another longtime fixture in the community, having opened its doors 32 years ago. The store carries holiday pajamas, cozy blankets, robes, socks and slippers, cashmere sweaters, makeup, candles and diffusers, soaps, lotions, toiletry bags and skin care products.

“Basically, we have everything to make you look good,” said salesperson Caroline Lindenman.

At Wardrobe Bar (1378 Old Northern Blvd, 516-400-3155), you’ll find on-trend men’s clothing and street wear, including vests, sweats, caps, denim, shorts, slacks and button-down shirts. The shop also sells coffee table books and artwork.

Tina Demel (1390 Old Northern Blvd., 516-801-0426) has an eclectic and colorful assortment of chunky sweaters, crocheted bags, hand-painted and fuzzy handbags, wicker clutch bags embellished with pearls and shells, jewelry and bags with evil eye designs, costume and fine jewelry, scarves, sandals, hats, lingerie, silky robes and pajamas.

“People come to my boutique because they know that what they purchase no one else will be wearing, because we are one-of-a-kind,” said owner Tina Demel.

L’Amour Jewelry (1388 Old Northern Blvd., 516-605-6150) specializes in fine jewelry — gold, silver and platinum rings, necklaces and earrings — and watches.

“I make my own jewelry,” said owner Rafi Altan. “I also do some pre-owned branded jewelry, like Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier.”

Everything in the store is 20% off from Black Friday through Christmas, he said.

– Arlene Gross