New beginnings: Hosted by Kelly Gaudreau opens in Locust Valley 

After working as an attorney for 16 years — the last six as a partner at two New York City law firms — Kelly Gaudreau burned out and decided it was time for a change.

"I’d always sort of enjoyed interiors and entertaining," says Gaudreau.

Growing up in Merrick, where her parents entertained a lot and her father was an interior designer, Gaudreau spent lots of time around the family table. "Back when I was a kid, we actually did chores. And my chore was setting the table and I loved doing it," says Gaudreau. "I would try to make fancy designs with napkins or try to do something interesting or color in the napkins with my crayons."

As she mulled the idea of opening up her own shop, Gaudreau found herself helping other people set their tables for entertaining. "It’s a great avenue to express yourself in an artistic way," Gaudreau says. "I’m not a cook really — my husband does the cooking — but I do enjoy setting a table and making things look beautiful for guests and making them feel comfortable, celebrated and at home."

Gaudreau opened Hosted by Kelly Gaudreau in Locust Valley in December, in time for the holidays.

The boutique carries everything a host needs to decorate a table from bowls, trays and utensils to coasters, vases and candles.

Find games like chess, backgammon and mahjong to add fun to the dining area, or order custom dinnerware with monograms for a personal touch.

Gaudreau is beginning to design linens, place mats and tablecloths and hopes to have her own homeware line.

Having a store that’s an homage to her late parents is bittersweet for Gaudreau.

"I really wish they were here for this," she says. "It so embodies what they were as people."

Prices start at $12 for a small tin of Louis Sherry chocolates and go up to $1,200 for a Ginori vase.

Hosted by Kelly Gaudreau, 23 The Plaza, Locust Valley, 516-629-6361, hostedbykg.com