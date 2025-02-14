Owner of Sweet Freya in Amityville uses the power of affirmations to inspire others

Chantel Lockridge accentuates the positive at her 6-month-old Amityville yoga studio and wellness boutique, Sweet Freya.

"Inside my studio, I have a big light box with affirmations," says Lockridge.

Lockridge posts videos on social media to expand the reach of healing affirmations. As an example, she posted a TikTok video in late November saying, "I deserve all good things that happen to me." It’s a direct reminder to celebrate oneself.

One of the mightiest declarations to reverse negative energy is, "I hold the power," she says. That’s a message that runs on a loop in her head, she says, "especially being a Black woman business owner."

Before launching the new studio, Lockridge, who studied English at SUNY Old Westbury and has worked as a substitute teacher and a supervisor at an after-school program, opened Sweet Freya, a shop that focuses on healing the mind, body, and soul, in 2020 at Roosevelt Field mall. This location does not include a yoga studio.

Becoming an entrepreneur was a bold move. "No one would ever think that they can get a store in one of the largest malls on Long Island," she says, adding that financing a venture is always a challenge. "It’s not like I had an inheritance."

Belief in herself and borrowing funds helped lead her to her brand. She opened another store at Walt Whitman Shops in 2021, which she closed last July closed the second store last July to focus on the new yoga and wellness center.

Healing and spiritual resonance ripple through classes and merchandise at the Amityville location. The weekly schedule includes adult and kids’ yoga, guided meditation and sound baths, reiki and womb reiki and more. A drop-in yoga session costs $25, and packages are available.

Candles that come with inspirational names like "serene energy" and "infinite abundance" cost $28. Organic herbal teas are $28-$42 and smudging sticks $8-$12.

Lockridge would like to share what she’s learned. "I definitely want to start mentoring other Black business owners, especially on a startup," she says. "I went through trial and error with everything. I had an English degree. I didn’t have a handbook."

She also had ambition — and the power of affirmations to help push and light her way forward. "I’m showing people that they can achieve more," she says.

Sweet Freya, 805 Broadway, Amityville. 631-697-2180, sweetfreya.com.