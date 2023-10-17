Halloween fun on Long Island
Spooky season on Long Island offers something for everyone. From friendly frights to scary attractions, here's a guide to the festivities, haunted houses and pumpkin trails happening all month long.
Jack-o'-lantern trails
THE GREAT JACK O'LANTERN BLAZE
Walk through this half-mile loop featuring more than 7,000 illuminated pumpkins all hand-carved by local artists at Old Bethpage Village Restoration. The designs vary from classic Halloween characters to massive pumpkin displays featuring the Statue of Liberty, a 12-foot high smoke breathing sea monster and a 20-foot spider web made of jack-o’-lanterns.
“We even have a nautical theme featuring a lighthouse with a rotating light, an ocean scene, a boating scene and an underwater scene,” says creative director Michael Natiello.
New this year is a tribute to the circus with pumpkin characters like acrobats, clowns and sideshow artists such as a strongman, a contortionist and a sword-swallower. Plus, there are new costumed pumpkin creations with humanlike features including arms, legs and feet.
COST: $29
MORE INFO: 1303 Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage, pumpkinblaze.org
RISE OF THE JACK O'LANTERNS
Families gather annually to see thousands of hand-carved pumpkins lit up at the USDAN Summer Camp for the Arts in Wheatley Heights. “The area is wooded and we make the trail spooky,” says executive producer Mike Pollock. “It’s also paved and very walkable.”
Pumpkins will feature more than 50 different themes ranging from prehistoric animals and sports teams to horror movie icons and "Alice in Wonderland."
“There will be a behind-the-scenes peek into how we do the carving,” says Pollock. “There’s a video you can watch and you can also look right into the studio to see what’s in production.”
COST: $26.25-$35, $18-$24 ages 3-17. All tickets are sold in advance.
MORE INFO: 185 Colonial Springs Rd., Wheatley Heights, jackolanterns.com
Halloween pop-up bars
JACK’S NIGHTMARE HALLOWEEN POP UP
Walk into Alibi Lounge in Farmingdale and you’ll be greeted by Oogie Boogie to your right and Jack Skellington to your left from the 1993 Tim Burton film, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” The new pop-up experience, Jack’s Nightmare, is currently running Thursday through Sunday for the Halloween season.
“This ties together Halloween and ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ film,” says Michael Marra, president of Unique Social Events. The company also runs the "Hocus Pocus"-inspired Witch Craft Halloween Pop Up in Brentwood. The menu is themed to autumn seasonal ingredients with a nod to the film. All servings will be shareable appetizers ($12-$14), desserts ($8-$12) and drinks ($8-$16), which are a la carte.
COST: $20-$30 (does not include food and drinks), 21 and older. Saturday and Sunday seatings at noon and 2 p.m. are open to children.
MORE INFO: Through Oct. 31. Seatings are held Thursdays: 6 and 8 p.m., Fridays: 6, 8 and 10 p.m., Saturdays: noon, 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 p.m., Sundays: noon, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m., Oct. 30: 6 and 8 p.m., Halloween, Oct. 31: 6, 8 and 10 p.m.; Alibi Lounge, 230 Main St., Farmingdale, 516-274-8586 (text only), uniquesocialevents.com
WITCH CRAFT HALLOWEEN POP UP
Fans of Disney’s Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus” can see witch sisters Winifred, Sarah and Mary come to life at the Witch Craft Halloween Pop Up at The Edgewood on the Green in Brentwood.
Guests can order starters ($15-$18) such as cranberry barbecue chicken wings or pesto arancini, entrees ($23-$30) like sweet potato gnocchi or a bourbon bacon burger plus desserts ($8-$12) including pumpkin cheesecake or the double chocolate spell book brownie with fudge. Craft cocktails ($17) named after each witch get served with dry ice for a smoking effect. Everyone goes home with a souvenir cup commemorating the event.
COST: $20-$30 (doesn’t include food or drinks)
MORE INFO: 600 Long Island Ave., Brentwood, 516-274-8586 (text only), witchcraftpopup.com
Haunted corn mazes
Here are some of Long Island's "spooky" corn mazes:
F&W SCHMITT FARMS
The daytime, non-haunt 7-acre corn maze has an “Alien Invasion” theme. Admission is $10, weather permitting.
At night, the corn trail is filled with scary monsters (character actors) open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights in conjunction with the farm’s haunted house. That nighttime combo costs $38.99 for groups and $42.99 general admission.
COST: General Admission: $15 includes hayride, playground, and 5-hole mini-golf for ages 17 months and older.
MORE INFO: Noon-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends and holidays through Oct. 30. 26 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, 631-271-3276, schmittsfarm.com
HARBES ORCHARD
The daytime touchless Robin Hood Trivia Challenge Maze has a couple of live actors playing Robin Hood's merry men and women. Guests wind their way through the paths and answer trivia questions on signs regarding the story of Robin Hood. The maze transforms from a trivia maze into a spooky maze with live characters on designated nights. Bring a flashlight or use your cellphone.
COST: Cost The daytime maze is included in a combo value pass for $23-29 depending on day; nighttime maze is $23.
MORE INFO: Daytime maze is open 9 a.m., with last entry at 5 p.m. Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through Oct. 29; the night maze is open 7 to 10 p.m. with last entry at 9:30. p.m. Saturday nights through Oct. 29. 5698 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-683-8388, harbesorchard.com
KRUPSKI’S FARM
The haunted corn maze has actors dressed in scary costumes. “If you enjoy Halloween, you’ll enjoy the corn maze. We have a lot of fun with it,” says co-owner Al Krupski. “The nightmares only last for about a week,” he jokes.
COST: $10
MORE INFO: Noon to 5 p.m. weekends and Columbus Day through Oct. 29. 38030 Rte. 25, Peconic, 631-734-7841
LENNY BRUNO FARMS
The acre-plus maze can take about 10 to 15 minutes to snake though, or longer if people really get lost in it. It will be “haunted” by live characters and props Oct. 21 and 22.
COST: $10 for ages 3 and older. Children 2 and under are free. Admission include corn maze. $5 Hayride.
MORE INFO: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends and Columbus Day through Oct. 29; haunted maze days run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21-22. 740 Wading River Rd., Manorville, 631-591-3592, lennybrunofarms.com
Halloween parades, costume contests
Here are parades that will help you show off your Halloween spirit and get you in the mood for some trick or treating:
PET PARADE AND COSTUME COMPETITION
Furry friends can join the pet parade in Halloween costumes from 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at Hicks Nurseries. Every pet gets a participation ribbon; compete for a chance to win a Hicks Nurseries gift card.
MORE INFO: 100 Jericho Tpke., Westbury, hicknurseries.com, 516-334-0066.
HALLOWEEN ON PLANDOME
Put on a costume and adventure through Plandome Road for some trick-or-treat fun at participating merchants from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at Mary Jane Davies Green for a kickoff party with Manhasset Chamber and Magician Georgie Porgie. Rain date Oct. 22.
MORE INFO: Plandome Road, Manhasset, manhassetchamber.com.
HALLOWEEN FEST PARADE
Join the costume and float parade along Main Street in Riverhead at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 21. Rain date Oct. 28. There will also be coffin races at 2 p.m. on Griffing Avenue (registration required to race). Attendees can also trick-or-treat along Main Street from 3 to 5 p.m., and there will be stage performances at 6:15 p.m. in Town Square
MORE INFO: downtownriverhead.org, 631-440-1350.
FARMINGDALE HALLOWEEN PARADE
Come in costume for a parade at 2 p.m. Oct. 28 followed by pony rides, a petting zoo, a costume contest and candy for kids in Farmingdale Village. The parade starts at Northside Elementary School and proceeds south along Main Street to the Village Green. Rain date: Oct. 29
MORE INFO: 361 Main St., Farmingdale, farmingdalevillage.com, 516-314-0050.
HAUNTED HOUSE AND GROUNDS TOUR
Walk the halls of the Connetquot Preserve Clubhouse Oct. 20 — 22, 7-9 p.m. as spirits and monsters come back to life! Then find your way through the woods as you encounter the wandering ghosts of Long Island’s local myths and legends. Recommended for children ages 8 and up. Beware strobe lights will be used. Free admission but reservations required.
MORE INFO: Connetquot River State Park Preserve, Oakdale, nysparks.com, 631-581-1072.
HALLOWEEN PARADE AND FESTIVAL
Dress up and go trick-or-treating, then enjoy a costume contest, games, DJ, circus act, bouncy house and more starting at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in Glen Cove. Parade starts at Highland and School near Staples parking lot, children 12 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult; Rain date: Nov. 4.
MORE INFO: glencovedowntown.org.
HALLOWEEN GHOST WALK
Dress in a Halloween costume and join the ghost walk at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Oyster Bay High School in Oyster Bay. The night will feature ghostly entertainment, DJ, and food truck and vendors. Parade starts at Oyster Bay High School parking lot and ends in the parking lot adjacent to the museum.
MORE INFO: 30 W. Main St., raynhamhallmuseum.org, 516-922-6808.
FALL DOG PARADE AND COSTUME CONTEST
Visitors may bring their leashed dogs to stroll the gardens from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at Old Westbury Gardens. The costume parade and contest begin at 3 p.m. Costume contest participants must register at the map stand by 2:30 p.m. Admission is $15, $8 ages 7-17, tickets must be purchased in advance;
MORE INFO: 71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury, oldwestburygardens.org, 516-333-0048.
RAGAMUFFIN PARADE
Everyone is invited, including kids, adults and pets, for the Ragamuffin Parade in Sag Harbor beginning at 1 p.m. Oct. 29 on Nassau Street. The parade moves down Main Street to the Custom House where it ends with lawn games and dance music.
MORE INFO: sagharborchamber.com.
STONY BROOK VILLAGE COSTUME PARADE
Head to the Stony Brook Village Center for a day of Halloween fun from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31. Parade is within the village. Monster Merlin leads the Halloween costume parade (3:30 p.m.) and kids can play games and trick-or-treat, and the winners of the annual scarecrow contest will be announced at 3 p.m.;
MORE INFO: 111 Main St., Stony Brook, stonybrookvillage.com, 631-751-2244.
Compiled by LaToya Rodriguez
'Haunted' destinations
With Long Island having such a rich history, claims of encounters with ghosts — call them phantoms, wraiths, apparitions, what have you — are a common thread shared between generations.
There are homes and businesses where the living claim to have crossed paths with specters, but there’s no need to wander through a graveyard to try to spot a spirit. Here’s a list of places you can visit that locals have said to be haunted.
Montauk Lighthouse
HAUNTED HISTORY There are many who in the past have said they witnessed Abigail Olsen, who died as a teen in the 19th century, continue to cling to the world of the living. Long Island was famously battered by a ferocious storm that struck during the Christmas holiday in 1811. According to current lighthouse keeper Joe Gaviola, Abigail was newly married to the captain of a ship that wrecked near the lighthouse during the storm, and while she managed to survive and make her way into the tower, she was unable to locate her husband. Legend states that's why her spirit never left the area: She waits and watches for his return.
MORE INFO: 2000 Montauk Hwy., Montauk; 631-668-2544, montauklighthouse.com
Fire Island Lighthouse
HAUNTED HISTORY This iconic South Shore lighthouse has its own haunted tale. Tony Femminella, executive director of The Fire Island Lighthouse Preservation Society, says that while his organization has never been able to verify either the legend or the lighthouse keeper involved, it enjoys keeping the story alive.
He says the version the society sticks to takes place back when the current lighthouse was under construction, relegating the keeper and his family to live in a shack next to the original lighthouse. The keeper’s daughter reportedly fell ill, and it took him three days to return with help. When he arrived, she had already died, and due to his overwhelming grief, he hanged himself in the current lighthouse that wasn’t yet completed.
As Femminella explained, his organization has never been able to confirm who allegedly haunts the lighthouse, but there are several candidates. Records show a man named Benjamin Smith was the keeper while the second version of the lighthouse was constructed in the 1850s, but the same documents show Smith lived at least long enough to retire in 1861. However, there is the tragic and widely documented tale of a former keeper named Hugh Walsh, who reportedly died 1878. Then there was keeper John T. Doxsee, who the U.S. Coast Guard reports "died from asphyxiation" in 1913.
MORE INFO: 1 Burma Rd., Fire Island National Seashore; 631-583-5901, fireislandlighthouse.com
1648 Thomas Halsey Homestead
HAUNTED HISTORY A genealogy of the Halsey family history alleges that Elizabeth Phoebe (Wheeler) Halsey, wife of Thomas Halsey, was murdered there in 1649. Ghost hunters claim to have heard voices and found "cold spots" (sudden chilled pockets within a space) inside the 17th-century farmhouse.
MORE INFO: 249 S. Main St., Southampton; 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org
Sylvester Manor
HAUNTED HISTORY If ghosts are haunting anywhere on Long Island, it might just be this estate. It's a 17th-century plantation once worked on by enslaved people and laborers. Several slaves and others are said to be buried on the grounds. An apparition has been reported in the woods near the 1735 manor house, while an 18th-century mirror in the house is said to reveal the image of a woman in a long dress when the light reaches a certain angle. Reports of unexplained noises in the house also have been circulated.
MORE INFO: 80 N. Ferry Rd., Shelter Island; 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org
Sagtikos Manor
HAUNTED HISTORY George Washington famously slept here in 1790, and it was reported that when David Gardner — the owner of the manor between 1907 and 1927 — died in November 1927, his body was laid in the same bed used by the first U.S. president. There have been reports of people seeing turning doorknobs, strange figures standing on the porch and, most notably, the ghost of a woman in the loft of the historic building. Wispy moving mists also have been reported in the family cemetery on the grounds.
MORE INFO: 677 Montauk Hwy., Bay Shore; 631-854-0939, sagtikosmanor.org
Terry-Ketcham Inn
HAUNTED HISTORY Its history is overall more one of a public house than a residence, but many people have lived at this historic hotel and tavern as well. Dating back to 1693, it has functioned as a stagecoach stop, an agrarian site, a restaurant and was used for municipal purposes; it was owned by different people and families over its many years, and even hosted future presidents Thomas Jefferson and James Madison (when it was known as Moriches Inn). Stories tell of a young girl who burned to death in the house, and some say her ghost is still present. There also have been claims of an ethereal Native American man.
MORE INFO: 81 Main St., Center Moriches; 631-878-1855, ketchaminnfoundation.org
Raynham Hall
HAUNTED HISTORY Once the home to the Townsend family — a lineage whose local history dates to the 17th century and includes Robert Townsend, who spied on the British during the Revolutionary War when Long Island was occupied by the redcoats. The British also occupied Raynham Hall, quartering in the house and placing hundreds of troops on its grounds. Paranormal experts have long considered the structure to be haunted, especially a chimney that allegedly focuses so much ethereal energy, it’s been called a "ghost vortex." Among the spirits said to roam the rooms and hallways is Sarah Townsend, who lived in the home during its British occupation and was the romantic target of the British lieutenant colonel who was stationed there. Other ghosts are said to include an unknown child, unidentified servants and even a phantom cat.
MORE INFO: 20 W. Main St., Oyster Bay; 516-922-6808, raynhamhallmuseum.org
Laurel Lake
HAUNTED HISTORY A quiet kettle hole lake where people can fish, there have been claims that the spirit of an angry, elderly man who once lived at a long-gone campground haunts the nearby woods. The ghost reportedly makes noises, steps loudly and even chases after those who dare to enter the area at night.
MORE INFO: 4600 Main Rd., Mattituck; 631-444-0280, dec.ny.gov
Lake Ronkonkoma
HAUNTED HISTORY The legend connected to Long Island's largest freshwater lake is that a Native American princess named Tuskawanta fatally stabbed herself after rowing out to the middle of the lake — an act committed because her father forbade her from seeing English settler Hugh Birdsall, who was equally attracted to her but failed to respond to love letters she tried to float to him. Locals say she now waits in the lake. Some say that when the lake unexpectedly rises, it is weeping for the disrupted love affair between Tuskawanta and Birdsall.
MORE INFO: Bordered by Smithtown Boulevard (Smithtown), Lake Shore Road (Lake Ronkonkoma) and Rosevale Avenue (Ronkonkoma); 631-444-0280, dec.ny.gov
'MOUNT MISERY'
HAUNTED HISTORY Few places on Long Island have as many aspects related to the paranormal as do these hilly, winding, tree-lined, narrow roadways. Aside from the long-running local tales that say the area is cursed, ghosts of a couple who crashed there are said to haunt the roads, along with another specter. There’s also a Northern State Parkway underpass where some say, should you put your car in neutral, a spirit will move your vehicle.
Further lore includes that a children’s asylum that was built there in the 18th century burned down, and the wails of the unfortunate souls who lived and worked there can still be heard. Then there is "Hatchet Mary," whose house was located somewhere within what is now the Mount Misery Nature Preserve — and Mary’s ghost has been said to haunt the area.
MORE INFO: Sweet Hollow Road runs between Jericho Turnpike in Huntington and Route 110 in Melville. Mount Misery Road runs from Chichester Road in Huntington to West Hills County Park, then starts again south of the Northern State Parkway in Melville and finally ends at Old Country Road. Mount Misery Nature Preserve is located within West Hills County Park, with an entrance on Sweet Hollow Road, 500 feet south of the Northern State Parkway overpass.
By Ian J. Stark
Haunted houses
As fall creeps in leaving behind the sunny days of summer, the haunting season begins. Long Island offers a trail of scary attractions throughout September and October in Nassau and Suffolk. Here’s a guide that will make you shudder and scream.
AMERICAN AIRPOWER MUSEUM'S HAUNTED HANGAR SPOOKTACULAR
Intensity: Nonscary to scary
Mingle with ghosts, goblins, ghouls, skeletons, vampires and witches in a hangar that is decorated and transformed into a horror house with dry ice fog, spider webs and flying bats along with haunted planes and scary pilots. Hours 2-6 p.m. Oct. 28. Fee $15, $10 ages 5-12.
MORE INFO: Hangar 3, 1230 New Hwy., Farmingdale; 631-293-6398, americanairpowermuseum.org
'ASYLUM, A LOVE STORY'
Intensity: Scary
Explore the immersive theatrical Halloween performance, “Asylum, A Love Story.” Hours 7-9 p.m. or 9:30-11:30 p.m., Oct. 13-15, 19-22, 26-27 and 31. Ages 21 and older. Fee $140.
MORE INFO: Hempstead House, Sands Point Preserve, 127 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point; 516-570-2261, sandspointpreserveconservancy.org
BAITING HOLLOWEEN
Intensity: Not so scary
The bash features a hayride, pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, games, a bounce house and crafts. Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 21, 22 and 28. Fee $15 ages 5-15, $8 for adults; includes hot dog and soda.
MORE INFO: Baiting Hollow Scout Camp, 1774 Sound Ave., Calverton; 631-727-1614, sccbsa.org
BAYVILLE SCREAM PARK
Intensity: Very scary
This North Shore mainstay has six haunted attractions that bring thrills and chills. New this season are three secret bars hidden inside the haunted houses. Hours vary; through Nov. 5. Fees $33.75-$59.75.
MORE INFO: 8 Bayville Ave., Bayville; 516-624-4678, bayvillescreampark.com
CHAMBERS OF HELL
Intensity: Very scary
Take on the Trilogy of Fear as this three-part haunt will leave you with permanent nightmares, compliments of the live actors from the creepy cast. Hours 8 p.m. weekdays, 7 p.m. weekends; through Oct. 31. Fee From $80 (admits 2).
MORE INFO: 1745 Express Dr. N., Hauppauge; 631-686-4424; chambersofhell.com
DARK NIGHT HALLOWEEN WORLD
Intensity: Scary
Check out the seven haunted houses plus a food court, flea market, live bands on Fridays and Saturdays. Hours 7-10 p.m. Oct. 13-15, 20-22 and 27-31. Fee $35 general admission, $50 VIP fast pass.
MORE INFO: Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville; 516-514-4792, darknightli.com
DARKSIDE HAUNTED HOUSE
Intensity: Very scary
This indoor and outdoor haunt with scary themes and characters is celebrating “25 years of fear.” Hours weekends through Oct. 31 and select weekdays; 7-11 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 7 p.m.-midnight Fri., 6 p.m.-midnight Sat., 6-10:30 p.m. Sun.; for attendees 13 and older. Fee $35.
MORE INFO: 5184 Rte. 25A, Wading River; 631-369-7227, darksideproductions.com
DARKNESS RISING HAUNTED ATTRACTION
Intensity: Scary
This season, discover the witches that haunt a village from the 1600s and witness Jack the Ripper on the loose in London. Hours 7 p.m.-midnight Fri. and Sat., 6-10 p.m. Sun., 7-10 p.m. weekdays; through Oct. 31. Fee $35 includes entry into two haunted houses, $50 fast pass.
MORE INFO: 800 Chettic Ave., Copiague; 516-799-4747, darknessrising.org
DEEPWELLS HAUNTED MANSION
Intensity: Very scary
This historic haunt features 16 rooms of horror plus a twisted trail through the Fairytale Forest. While you wait, check out the paranormal investigator, real spirits/ghost encounters, live actors, vendors, snacks, photo-ops, plus classic horror movies showing on an outdoor movie screen. Hours 7-10 p.m. Oct. 13- 14, 20-21 and 27-28. Fee $20 advance, $30 at the door.
MORE INFO: Deepwells Farm County Park, corner of Moriches Road and Route 25A, St. James; 631-862-2808, deepwellshauntedmansion.com
GATEWAY HAUNTED PLAYHOUSE
Intensity: Very scary
Live characters, three-dimensional environment created and built by the Gateway’s design and production team. Hours weekends and select weekdays through Nov. 4; best for ages 13 and older (younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult). Fee $40 online, $50 at the door; $55 online or $65 at the door for a fast pass.
MORE INFO: 215 S. Country Rd., Bellport; 631-286-1133, fearli.com
GATEWAY’S NOT-SO-SCARY ADVENTURE
Intensity: Not so scary
The not-so-scary adventure features walk-through, hay bale maze, pumpkin bouncer, face painting and more. Hours noon-4 p.m. Sat. and Sun. Oct. 15-29. Best for ages 3 and older. Fee $20.
MORE INFO: 215 S. Country Rd., Bellport; 631-286-1133, thegateway.org
GHOST HUNTING AT THE ROGERS MANSION
Intensity: Not so scary
Experience a real ghost hunt in a historic Victorian mansion. Hours 7:30-10 p.m., Oct. 21. Fee $40.
MORE INFO: Southampton History Museum, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton; 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org
HAUNTED CAR WASH 'TUNNEL OF TERROR'
Intensity: Scary
See characters in costume and scary surprises while you get your car washed. This year’s theme is “The Witch's Coven.” Hours 6-10 p.m., Oct. 27-29. Fee $35 includes car wash and $2 goes to local charities.
MORE INFO: 521 Oak St., Copiague; 631-891-6111, johnniescarwashonoak.com
HALLOWEEN HOUSE LONG ISLAND
Intensity: Not so scary
This haunted house includes 10 rooms decorated for Halloween, open through Nov. 7. Fee $29.99 adults, $19.99 ages 3-12.
MORE INFO: 2300 Marcus Ave., New Hyde Park; halloweenhouselongisland.com
HAUNTED HOUSE OF HAMBURGERS
Intensity: Not so scary
Celebrate Halloween all year long at this Halloween-themed restaurant in Farmingdale. Creepy cuisine is served in a scary setting featuring classic horror icons like Dracula, the Wolf Man and the Mummy. Haunted food items include the Trick-or-Treat Triple burger, R.I. Pizzas and Crypt Keeper cocktails. Hours 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri., 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun. and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Halloween.
MORE INFO: 330 Fulton St., Farmingdale; 516-777-1031, hhhamburgers.com
SCHMITTS FARM HAUNT
Intensity: Scary
This haunted farm house features a clown takeover night, a slasher night and a lights-out lantern night as well as a haunted corn trail and axe-throwing. Hours starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 5-8, 13-15, 20-22, 26-31. Fee $39.99-$41.99 general admission.
MORE INFO: F & W Schmitt Farms, 26 Pinelawn Rd., Melville; 631-271-3276, schmittshaunt.com
By David Criblez
Haunted car washes
Scream inside your car while creatures clean the outside this Halloween season at four haunted car washes on Long Island. Don’t forget to keep the doors locked and the windows up to escape without fright.
HALLOWEEN DRIVE-THRU EXTRAVAGANZA
A zombie apocalypse is about to hit Copiague as the Halloween Drive-Thru Extravaganza at Johnnie’s Car Wash returns for a fourth year.
“We have a whole new attraction this year with new props, new costumes and lots of zombies,” says owner Johnnie Miranti. “There is an upgraded light show, an increased number of actors outside and more animatronics on the inside.”
Additionally, there will be guest appearances by horror legends Pennywise, Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers and Chucky on the queue line, where water, soda and candy will be sold. Each car will get a full exterior wash.
“This is a family bonding experience,” says Miranti. “We look to give people a happy scare. It’s more about building memories than anything else.” Proceeds for the first weekend will benefit the Boy Scouts of America and proceeds for the second weekend will benefit the Copiague schools.
COST $40 per car
MORE INFO: 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays, 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 20-22, 27-29; Johnnie’s Car Wash on Oak, 521 Oak St., Copiague, 631-891-6111, johnniescarwashonoak.com
HARRY’S TUNNEL OF HORROR & WANTAGH HAUNTED CAR WASH
Once you enter the property at Harry’s Express Car Wash in Franklin Square or Wantagh Hand Car Wash, characters will be popping up at your window and knocking on your door before any suds hit your vehicle.
“The car wash tunnels will be completely decorated for Halloween with lights, smoke, strobe lights, spider webs and scary music playing,” says owner Harris Stone. “There will even be a gory car scene out front.”
Although the scares are similar at both places, the washes are completely different. Franklin Square offers a standard machine wash. However, Wantagh customers will get the Ceramic Craze that includes a hand wash on the outside of the car, undercarriage rinse, crystal top coat finish, triple foam wax, Rain-X spray, rim polish, lava bath and a ceramic shine that makes the car’s paint glow.
COST: Wantagh: $45 per car, text SCARE to 30400 for a $5 off coupon; Franklin Square: $40 per car, text HORROR to 30400 for a $5 off coupon
MORE INFO: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 28-31; Wantagh Hand Car Wash, 3434 Sunrise Highway, Wantagh; Harry’s Express Car Wash, 541 Franklin Ave., Franklin Square; Wantagh: 516-785-4129, handsonwash.com; Franklin Square: 516-233-1170, harryscarwash.com
TUNNEL OF TERROR, PART 3
Now in its fourth year, Five Corners Auto Salon in New Hyde Park is ready to amp up the scares for “Tunnel of Terror, Part 4.”
“Inside the tunnel, we will have holographic scenes projecting images of screaming ghosts and witches flying around accompanied by sound effects,” says owner David Rubinstein. “There’s also fog, strobe lights and a loud buzzer when you enter.”
Five Corners delivers a hand wash which will be done by 15 different characters including a chain saw goblin, creepy clowns and Jason Voorhees from "Friday the 13th."
“They’ll try to get into the car,” says Rubinstein. “With the SUVs, sometimes they’ll attempt to go through the back hatch.”
The horror continues in six different spooky scenes throughout the property.
“People look forward to this every year,” says Rubinstein. Proceeds from the event go to Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park.
COST: $45 in advance ($50 on site), text SPOOK to 59925 to purchase tickets in advance
MORE INFO: 6 to 9 p.m., Oct. 31; 2080 Hillside Ave., New Hyde Park, 516-328-6111, 5cornershandwash.com
By Nyasis Spencer