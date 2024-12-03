17 Hanukkah events on Long Island 

Hanukkah, also known as the festival of lights, lasts eight days beginning at sundown on Dec. 25 and continuing through sundown on Jan. 2. During this time, families gather and light the menorah in observance.

The holiday also offers fun for children including dreidel games, festive songs, gift giving and sweet treats like chocolate gelt.

Long Island will be hosting events that are welcome to all, including a Menorahcade, where cars sporting a light-up menorah drive through town, and classes on how to make latkes.

See a Hanukkah circus celebration

74 Hauppauge Rd., Commack

Celebrate at the circus featuring comedy, jugglers, balancing acts and magic, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Suffolk Y Jewish Community Center.

Cost $8; register online

More info syjcc.org 631-462-9800.

Decorate a Hanukkah house

1303 Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage

Decorate a Hanukkah house baked by Batter Up Bakery in Levittown with treats during two workshop sessions: 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 14.

Cost $40 and an additional $15 to decorate three cookies; reservations required

More info oldbethpagevillagerestoration.org, 516-572-0564.

Join the Hanukkah menorah car parade

498 Sweet Hollow Rd., Melville

Families can light up Melville with a menorah on their car during a car parade. Prep your car at Carlin Court off Spagnoli Road at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 13; parade begins at 6 p.m. with the Grand Menorah lighting at 7 p.m. at the Melville Chabad. There will also be free doughnuts, latkes and hot cocoa for guests.

Cost Free

More info melvillechabad.com/parade, 631-385-2424.

Learn to make latkes

160 Main St., Port Washington

Families can learn to make latkes at The Cooking Lab in Port Washington. Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/IriGri8

Join local guest chef Pam Sorin on how to make latkes from scratch; after the class you'll get a chance to eat latkes with apple sauce and sour cream, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14.

Cost $100 per each parent-child pair; reservations required

More info thecookinglabpw.com, 516-570-0050.

Make menorah candle boxes

301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor

Get creative designing a special decoupaged box to store your candles in at noon and 2 p.m. Dec. 15.

Cost $10

More info cshwhalingmuseum.org, 631-367-3418.

Listen to Hanukkah stories

7 Library Ave., Westhampton

Hear Hanukkah stories and make a craft to celebrate the holiday, 1 to 1:45 p.m. Dec. 15.

Cost Free to all Long Island card-holding members; registration required

More info westhamptonlibrary.librarymarket.com, 631-288-3335.

Compete in a Hanukkah game show

83 Muttontown Eastwoods Rd., Syosset

Friends and family compete by guessing the answers to trivia about Hanukkah and pop culture questions, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 15 at North Shore Synagogue. Attendees can enjoy bagels, latkes and doughnuts.

Cost $15

More info northshoresynagogue.org, 516-921-2282.

Play a dreidel game and make a craft

151 Dupont St., Plainview

The holiday celebration focuses on movement and kids will spin like dreidels and do the reindeer "pokey." They'll also make a winter-themed wreath, 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at Once Upon A Treetop.

Cost $35 per child includes play time and a wreath; registration required

More info 516-349-1140, onceuponatreetop.com.

Listen to a Hanukkah concert

2034 Green Acres Rd., Valley Stream

Orthodox Jewish singer Aryeh Kunstler performs on stage. Credit: Jewish Giant

Hear holiday music performed by Jewish singer Aryeh Kunstler at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at Green Acres Mall at center court.

Cost Free

More info shopgreenacres.com, 516-561-1157.

Hanukkah parade and movie screening

Sunrise Highway and Merrick Avenue, Merrick

Meet at the Long Island Rail Road Merrick station for a 5 p.m. menorah lighting followed by a 5:15 p.m. parade from the station to Chabad Center for Jewish Life (2174 Hewlett Ave.) on Dec. 25. There will be a Chinese dinner served and preschool-age, school-age and adult movie screenings at 5:30 p.m.

Cost Free; $18 suggested donation

More info chabadjewishlife.org, 516-833-3057.

Celebrate Hanukkah with festive treats

Newtown Lane, East Hampton

The event features a menorah lighting and live entertainment with acrobat, Wacky Chad, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 25. Attendees can also enjoy sweet treats like hot cocoa, doughnuts and latkes.

Cost Free; reservations suggested

More info chabadofthehamptons.com, 631-329-5800, ext. 4.

Have brunch and make a craft

13 Woods Lane, East Hampton

The brunch, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 26 at Chabad House, features dreidel-shaped waffles, cereal and yogurt. Kids ages 5-12 can create their own LED Hanukkah display for their windows.

Cost $25 per person includes brunch; reservations required

More info chabadofthehamptons.com, 631-329-5800, ext. 4.

Join a Shabbat dinner

17 Woods Lane, East Hampton

The community dinner features challah, latkes, Shabbat and Hanukkah treats, pre-shabbat menorah lighting at 4 p.m.; 4:15 p.m. Kabbalat Shabbat services followed by prayer and dinner at 5 p.m. Dec. 27.

Cost Free; reservations required

More info chabadofthehamptons.com, 631-329-5800, ext. 4.

Decorate your car for the Menorahcade

Woods Lane, East Hampton

Join the Menorahcade car parade and menorah lighting in East Hampton this holiday season. Credit: Musia Baumgarten

Join the car parade with a lighted menorah on the top of your car and drive through the streets of East Hampton at 6 p.m. Dec. 28; 6:30 p.m. departure.

Cost Free; reserve a menorah for your car.

More info chabadofthehamptons.com, 631-329-5800, ext. 4.

Go to the Hanukkah Wonderland

Bloomingdale's Court, Route 110, Huntington Station

Join a menorah lighting with gelt and arts and crafts, 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 29 at Walt Whitman Shops. Kids can also paint a dreidel, decorate a doughnut and get their face painted.

Cost Free

More info melvillechabad.com.

Play games at the Happy Hanukkah celebration

11 Davis Ave., Uniondale

Learn about dreidels and the history surrounding the symbol, 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 29 at Long Island Children's Museum for ages 3 and older. Kids will also decorate their dreidel to take home.

Cost Free with museum admission: $18

More info licm.org, 516-224-5800.

Celebrate Hanukkah on Main Street

Canal and Main Street, Brightwaters

The festival features music, latkes and chocolate gelt giveaways at 4 p.m. Dec. 29.

Cost Free

More info chabadofislip.com, 631-913-8770.