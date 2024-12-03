17 Hanukkah events on Long Island
Hanukkah, also known as the festival of lights, lasts eight days beginning at sundown on Dec. 25 and continuing through sundown on Jan. 2. During this time, families gather and light the menorah in observance.
The holiday also offers fun for children including dreidel games, festive songs, gift giving and sweet treats like chocolate gelt.
Long Island will be hosting events that are welcome to all, including a Menorahcade, where cars sporting a light-up menorah drive through town, and classes on how to make latkes.
See a Hanukkah circus celebration
74 Hauppauge Rd., Commack
Celebrate at the circus featuring comedy, jugglers, balancing acts and magic, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Suffolk Y Jewish Community Center.
Cost $8; register online
More info syjcc.org 631-462-9800.
Decorate a Hanukkah house
1303 Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage
Decorate a Hanukkah house baked by Batter Up Bakery in Levittown with treats during two workshop sessions: 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 14.
Cost $40 and an additional $15 to decorate three cookies; reservations required
More info oldbethpagevillagerestoration.org, 516-572-0564.
Join the Hanukkah menorah car parade
498 Sweet Hollow Rd., Melville
Families can light up Melville with a menorah on their car during a car parade. Prep your car at Carlin Court off Spagnoli Road at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 13; parade begins at 6 p.m. with the Grand Menorah lighting at 7 p.m. at the Melville Chabad. There will also be free doughnuts, latkes and hot cocoa for guests.
Cost Free
More info melvillechabad.com/parade, 631-385-2424.
Learn to make latkes
160 Main St., Port Washington
Join local guest chef Pam Sorin on how to make latkes from scratch; after the class you'll get a chance to eat latkes with apple sauce and sour cream, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14.
Cost $100 per each parent-child pair; reservations required
More info thecookinglabpw.com, 516-570-0050.
Make menorah candle boxes
301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor
Get creative designing a special decoupaged box to store your candles in at noon and 2 p.m. Dec. 15.
Cost $10
More info cshwhalingmuseum.org, 631-367-3418.
Listen to Hanukkah stories
7 Library Ave., Westhampton
Hear Hanukkah stories and make a craft to celebrate the holiday, 1 to 1:45 p.m. Dec. 15.
Cost Free to all Long Island card-holding members; registration required
More info westhamptonlibrary.librarymarket.com, 631-288-3335.
Compete in a Hanukkah game show
83 Muttontown Eastwoods Rd., Syosset
Friends and family compete by guessing the answers to trivia about Hanukkah and pop culture questions, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 15 at North Shore Synagogue. Attendees can enjoy bagels, latkes and doughnuts.
Cost $15
More info northshoresynagogue.org, 516-921-2282.
Play a dreidel game and make a craft
151 Dupont St., Plainview
The holiday celebration focuses on movement and kids will spin like dreidels and do the reindeer "pokey." They'll also make a winter-themed wreath, 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at Once Upon A Treetop.
Cost $35 per child includes play time and a wreath; registration required
More info 516-349-1140, onceuponatreetop.com.
Listen to a Hanukkah concert
2034 Green Acres Rd., Valley Stream
Hear holiday music performed by Jewish singer Aryeh Kunstler at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at Green Acres Mall at center court.
Cost Free
More info shopgreenacres.com, 516-561-1157.
Hanukkah parade and movie screening
Sunrise Highway and Merrick Avenue, Merrick
Meet at the Long Island Rail Road Merrick station for a 5 p.m. menorah lighting followed by a 5:15 p.m. parade from the station to Chabad Center for Jewish Life (2174 Hewlett Ave.) on Dec. 25. There will be a Chinese dinner served and preschool-age, school-age and adult movie screenings at 5:30 p.m.
Cost Free; $18 suggested donation
More info chabadjewishlife.org, 516-833-3057.
Celebrate Hanukkah with festive treats
Newtown Lane, East Hampton
The event features a menorah lighting and live entertainment with acrobat, Wacky Chad, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 25. Attendees can also enjoy sweet treats like hot cocoa, doughnuts and latkes.
Cost Free; reservations suggested
More info chabadofthehamptons.com, 631-329-5800, ext. 4.
Have brunch and make a craft
13 Woods Lane, East Hampton
The brunch, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 26 at Chabad House, features dreidel-shaped waffles, cereal and yogurt. Kids ages 5-12 can create their own LED Hanukkah display for their windows.
Cost $25 per person includes brunch; reservations required
More info chabadofthehamptons.com, 631-329-5800, ext. 4.
Join a Shabbat dinner
17 Woods Lane, East Hampton
The community dinner features challah, latkes, Shabbat and Hanukkah treats, pre-shabbat menorah lighting at 4 p.m.; 4:15 p.m. Kabbalat Shabbat services followed by prayer and dinner at 5 p.m. Dec. 27.
Cost Free; reservations required
More info chabadofthehamptons.com, 631-329-5800, ext. 4.
Decorate your car for the Menorahcade
Woods Lane, East Hampton
Join the car parade with a lighted menorah on the top of your car and drive through the streets of East Hampton at 6 p.m. Dec. 28; 6:30 p.m. departure.
Cost Free; reserve a menorah for your car.
More info chabadofthehamptons.com, 631-329-5800, ext. 4.
Go to the Hanukkah Wonderland
Bloomingdale's Court, Route 110, Huntington Station
Join a menorah lighting with gelt and arts and crafts, 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 29 at Walt Whitman Shops. Kids can also paint a dreidel, decorate a doughnut and get their face painted.
Cost Free
More info melvillechabad.com.
Play games at the Happy Hanukkah celebration
11 Davis Ave., Uniondale
Learn about dreidels and the history surrounding the symbol, 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 29 at Long Island Children's Museum for ages 3 and older. Kids will also decorate their dreidel to take home.
Cost Free with museum admission: $18
More info licm.org, 516-224-5800.
Celebrate Hanukkah on Main Street
Canal and Main Street, Brightwaters
The festival features music, latkes and chocolate gelt giveaways at 4 p.m. Dec. 29.
Cost Free
More info chabadofislip.com, 631-913-8770.