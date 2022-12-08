Kwanzaa events celebrating the holiday on Long Island 

Festive events are happening all month long to celebrate Kwanzaa and honor African American heritage on Long Island. From arts and crafts to candle lightings, here is where you can celebrate the holiday:

KWANZAA CELEBRATION AT ADELPHI UNIVERSITY

The free event features dinner with keynote speaker Laura N. Harding, president of ERASE Racism; hosted by the Center for African, Black and Caribbean Studies, in collaboration with student affairs from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10, at Adelphi University, Ruth S. Harley University Center, rooms 113, 114 and 115; adelphi.edu, reservations required by calling 516-877-4978 or email fburrell@adelphi.edu.

KWANZAA CELEBRATION IN HEMPSTEAD

The free celebration features keynote speaker Rev. Craig J. Wright, dancers, singers, and seven honorees lighting the candles, one for each principle, at 4 p.m. Dec. 16, Town Hall Pavilion, 1 Washington St., Hempstead, 516-489-5000, 4303 or 4304; free; hosted by deputy supervisor Dorothy L. Goosby's office.

KWANZAA CRAFTS AT WESTBURY ARTS

Explore African symbols, learn about the principles of Kwanzaa and make handmade gifts from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 17, at Westbury Arts. The free event is hosted by Marcia Odle-McNair, author of “Kwanzaa Crafts: Gifts and Decorations for a Meaningful Celebration”; Westbury Arts, 255 Schenck Ave., Westbury; reserve on eventbrite.com, westburyarts.org, 516-400-2787.

CELEBRATE KWANZAA AT LICM

Join Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and Long Island Children's Museum to explore the holiday that celebrates African American culture with hands-on activities that'll teach about the rich traditions behind Kwanzaa. Make your own crafts too; 1 p.m. Dec. 27,; free with $15 museum admission; 11 Davis Ave. Garden City, licm.org.

CELEBRATE KWANZAA AT HALF HOLLOW HILL COMMUNITY LIBRARY

This free cultural celebration focuses on traditional African American values of family, responsibility and self-improvement at 2 p.m. Dec. 18, at Half Hollow Hill Community Library. The event is presented by the Mother’s Club of Wheatly Heights in conjunction with the Concerned Fathers of Wheatley Heights and the library. Two spots per library card, lecture room 111, open to town residents only; 55 Vanderbilt Pkwy., Dix Hills, hhhlibrary.org, 631-421-4530.