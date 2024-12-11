Kwanzaa events celebrating the holiday on Long Island

Honoring African American heritage and its rich traditions, Kwanzaa is celebrated Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 with dinner feasts, music, dancing and the seven-day lighting of the kinara candles. Each candle represents a principle: Umoja (unity); Kujichagulia (self-determination); Ujima (collective responsibility); Ujama (cooperative economics) Nia (purpose); Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith). Celebrate the richness of African roots at these Kwanzaa events this month:

Honor the life and legacy of writer and civil rights activist James Baldwin

1 South Ave., Garden City

The Center for African, Black and Caribbean Studies presents "The Fire This Time, A James Baldwin Centennial Celebration." Dinner, a theatrical tribute to James Baldwin and a reading of the principles of Kwanzaa will take place 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7 at Adelphi University, Ruth S. Harley University Center, Thomas Dixon Lovely Ballroom 203.

Cost Free; Registration required

More info adelphi.edu, 516-877-4980.

Attend a candlelight ceremony along with dance performances

Campus Center Ballroom, 2350 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale

Join the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Long Island Chapter, in partnership with the Office of Community and Civic Engagement for a celebration focused on the principles of Kwanzaa during an evening of reflection, unity and cultural pride. The event features guest speakers, a candle-lighting ceremony, libations and cultural dance performances, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13 at Farmingdale State College.

Cost Free

More info farmingdale.edu, 934-420-2000

Reflect on the values

55 Vanderbilt Pkwy., Dix Hills

Collaboration between the Mother's Club of Wheatley Heights and the Concerned Father's Association and the Half Hollow Hills Community library that features music and dance performances by the students from the Half Hollow Hills school district at 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at Half Hollow Hills Community Library. Attendees are also encouraged to share how they implement the Kwanza values in their own life.

Cost Free to all Nassau/Suffolk library cardholders; two admissions per cardholder.

More info hhhlibrary.org, 631-421-4530

Make Kwanzaa crafts

255 Schenck Ave., Westbury

Explore African symbols, learn about the principles of Kwanzaa and make handmade gifts, 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at Westbury Arts. There will be live performances by Valley Stream-based Layla's Dance and Drum, featuring African drummers.

Cost $5 ages 18 and older; tickets available at the door or online in advance

More info westburyarts.org, 516-400-2787

Celebrate with performances and guest speakers

1 Davis Ave., Garden City

Xavier Bermudez, at the Office of Minority Affairs lights the kinara during the official Kwanzaa celebration at the African American Museum of Nassau County in Hempstead. Credit: Corey Sipkin

The Nassau County Office of Minority Affairs welcomes guests to a Kwanzaa celebration reflecting on the traditions and the principles of African American history. "Be a Beacon of Light for a Bright Future" features music, guest speakers and refreshments, 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Cradle of Aviation Museum. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Cost Free; advanced registration required

More info cradleofaviation.org, 516-572-2274

Dance and sing in celebration

14 S. 20th St., Wyandanch

Celebrate the holiday with music and dancing, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at Wyandanch Public Library.

Cost Free

More info 631-643-4848, wyan.suffolk.lib.ny.us

Listen to traditional African music

1120 Woodfield Rd., Rockville Centre

Share the meaning of the principles of Kwanzaa during a celebration including African music and an African-inspired craft at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at Lakeview Public Library.

Cost Free; advanced registration online

More info lakeviewlibrary.org, 516-536-3071

Enjoy a karamu feast

Town Hall, 1 Washington St., Hempstead

Synia Denson, Niesha Jacobs and Tenaya Campfield, perform a West African inspired dance during a Kwanzaa celebration at the Hempstead Town Hall. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

The annual celebration takes place 6 p.m. Dec. 19 and is hosted by Town of Hempstead's Deputy Supervisor Dorothy L. Goosby's office. There will be a guest speaker along with local students dancing and singing. A traditional Kwanzaa chief focuses on the seven principles of the holiday followed by a karamu feast that usually focuses on traditional southern cuisine like fried chicken, macaroni and cheese and candied yams and can also include Caribbean cuisine such as stewed or jerked chicken.

Cost Free

More info hempsteadny.gov, 516-489-5000 ext. 4304

Learn about the creation of the holiday

34 Second Ave., Brentwood

Learn the history behind the creation of the holiday with explanations of the elements on a Kwanzaa table and the seven principles at 6 p.m. Dec. 26 at Brentwood Public Library.

Cost Free; advanced registration required

More info brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

Play a Kwanzaa trivia game

700 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont

Play a Kwanzaa trivia game with facts about the holiday at noon Dec. 27 at Elmont Memorial Library.

Cost Free; advanced registration required

More info elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280

Make a mkeka craft

11 Davis Ave., Uniondale

Kwanzaa is the time when many African American families get together to give thanks and enjoy the blessings of family. Join Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and the Long Island Children’s Museum in celebrating the holiday. Credit: Long Island Children's Museum

Join Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and Long Island Children's Museum to learn about the meaning behind the holiday. You'll also create a mkeka, which is a traditional straw mat used on the table during Kwanzaa, and a beaded ear of corn. The event takes place 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 27.

Cost Free with $18 museum admission; for ages 5 and up.

More info licm.org, 516-224-5800