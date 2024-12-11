Kwanzaa events celebrating the holiday on Long Island
Honoring African American heritage and its rich traditions, Kwanzaa is celebrated Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 with dinner feasts, music, dancing and the seven-day lighting of the kinara candles. Each candle represents a principle: Umoja (unity); Kujichagulia (self-determination); Ujima (collective responsibility); Ujama (cooperative economics) Nia (purpose); Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith). Celebrate the richness of African roots at these Kwanzaa events this month:
Honor the life and legacy of writer and civil rights activist James Baldwin
1 South Ave., Garden City
The Center for African, Black and Caribbean Studies presents "The Fire This Time, A James Baldwin Centennial Celebration." Dinner, a theatrical tribute to James Baldwin and a reading of the principles of Kwanzaa will take place 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7 at Adelphi University, Ruth S. Harley University Center, Thomas Dixon Lovely Ballroom 203.
Cost Free; Registration required
More info adelphi.edu, 516-877-4980.
Attend a candlelight ceremony along with dance performances
Campus Center Ballroom, 2350 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale
Join the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Long Island Chapter, in partnership with the Office of Community and Civic Engagement for a celebration focused on the principles of Kwanzaa during an evening of reflection, unity and cultural pride. The event features guest speakers, a candle-lighting ceremony, libations and cultural dance performances, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13 at Farmingdale State College.
Cost Free
More info farmingdale.edu, 934-420-2000
Reflect on the values
55 Vanderbilt Pkwy., Dix Hills
Collaboration between the Mother's Club of Wheatley Heights and the Concerned Father's Association and the Half Hollow Hills Community library that features music and dance performances by the students from the Half Hollow Hills school district at 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at Half Hollow Hills Community Library. Attendees are also encouraged to share how they implement the Kwanza values in their own life.
Cost Free to all Nassau/Suffolk library cardholders; two admissions per cardholder.
More info hhhlibrary.org, 631-421-4530
Make Kwanzaa crafts
255 Schenck Ave., Westbury
Explore African symbols, learn about the principles of Kwanzaa and make handmade gifts, 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at Westbury Arts. There will be live performances by Valley Stream-based Layla's Dance and Drum, featuring African drummers.
Cost $5 ages 18 and older; tickets available at the door or online in advance
More info westburyarts.org, 516-400-2787
Celebrate with performances and guest speakers
1 Davis Ave., Garden City
The Nassau County Office of Minority Affairs welcomes guests to a Kwanzaa celebration reflecting on the traditions and the principles of African American history. "Be a Beacon of Light for a Bright Future" features music, guest speakers and refreshments, 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Cradle of Aviation Museum. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Cost Free; advanced registration required
More info cradleofaviation.org, 516-572-2274
Dance and sing in celebration
14 S. 20th St., Wyandanch
Celebrate the holiday with music and dancing, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at Wyandanch Public Library.
Cost Free
More info 631-643-4848, wyan.suffolk.lib.ny.us
Listen to traditional African music
1120 Woodfield Rd., Rockville Centre
Share the meaning of the principles of Kwanzaa during a celebration including African music and an African-inspired craft at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at Lakeview Public Library.
Cost Free; advanced registration online
More info lakeviewlibrary.org, 516-536-3071
Enjoy a karamu feast
Town Hall, 1 Washington St., Hempstead
The annual celebration takes place 6 p.m. Dec. 19 and is hosted by Town of Hempstead's Deputy Supervisor Dorothy L. Goosby's office. There will be a guest speaker along with local students dancing and singing. A traditional Kwanzaa chief focuses on the seven principles of the holiday followed by a karamu feast that usually focuses on traditional southern cuisine like fried chicken, macaroni and cheese and candied yams and can also include Caribbean cuisine such as stewed or jerked chicken.
Cost Free
More info hempsteadny.gov, 516-489-5000 ext. 4304
Learn about the creation of the holiday
34 Second Ave., Brentwood
Learn the history behind the creation of the holiday with explanations of the elements on a Kwanzaa table and the seven principles at 6 p.m. Dec. 26 at Brentwood Public Library.
Cost Free; advanced registration required
More info brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.
Play a Kwanzaa trivia game
700 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont
Play a Kwanzaa trivia game with facts about the holiday at noon Dec. 27 at Elmont Memorial Library.
Cost Free; advanced registration required
More info elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280
Make a mkeka craft
11 Davis Ave., Uniondale
Join Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and Long Island Children's Museum to learn about the meaning behind the holiday. You'll also create a mkeka, which is a traditional straw mat used on the table during Kwanzaa, and a beaded ear of corn. The event takes place 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 27.
Cost Free with $18 museum admission; for ages 5 and up.
More info licm.org, 516-224-5800