This Melville bingo hall is drawing hundreds for the chance to win up to $10,000

Every week Joanne Zilm, of Farmingdale, arrives early to play at 110 Bingo in Melville. She sits in her car reading a book awaiting the doors to open so she can claim her favorite spot. The 77-year-old has been playing bingo since 1975 and comes three times a week.

"I like the people and sometimes I win," says Zilm. "About three weeks ago, I took home $600 and got very excited. But my biggest jackpot was $1,500."

On Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays, the biggest bingo game on Long Island is held on Broadhollow Road in Melville, with hundreds lining up each week to play.

"People come for the big money. The pot could get up to $7,000. One week it hit $10,000," says on-site manager R.J. Kamp, who grew up in Huntington. "Many would rather play bingo than go to some place like Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel in Islandia and gamble."

A PET CHARITY

Andrew Flory calls the numbers at Friday night bingo at 110 Bingo Hall in Melville. Credit: Linda Rosier

All proceeds from the bingo game go to benefit the nonprofit Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center, located at 33 Warner Rd., in Huntington.

"The bingo proceeds make up a significant amount of our fundraising. It brings in 10% of our budget for the year," says David Ceely, Little Shelter’s executive director. "We have a loyal base following of donors and supporters plus there are many that just love playing bingo."

Little Shelter, which is 97 years old, provides spays, neuters and dental and medical procedures for the 400 animals in its care. It runs on a staff of 75 plus close to 200 volunteers. The bingo game was started by volunteer Maryann Butler more than 25 years ago, and though she moved to Louisiana, Butler still handles the 110 Bingo paperwork.

HOW IT WORKS

Dottie Browning, of Miller Place, fills in her card at Friday night bingo at 110 Bingo Hall in Melville. Credit: Linda Rosier

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the selling of bingo cards starts at 5 p.m. There are two ways to play — on paper or on an electronic tablet, which players can rent for $5 (it’s free if you spend $40 or more). Some players even do both.

"People can buy as many cards as they like. You can spend $25 or $225. We sell books of cards. Each one is $25 and includes five different games," says Kamp. "Whatever we take in, 75% goes to the winning player and 25% goes to the organization."

The numbers are called out via a ball that randomly comes up from a machine. Each number gets displayed on the flatscreen TVs around the room and announced over the speaker system. Players search their cards to see if that number appears. If it does, they mark it either manually or electronically depending on how they choose to play. The object is to get the numbers that are called in a line pattern on the cards. Whoever gets it first calls, "Bingo!"

The prizes can vary. A regular bingo win is $100. Certain games have bingo patterns you can follow to win such as the letter Z ($200 payout) using the pink card or the letter L ($150 payout) or the letter X ($100 payout) on the green card or a crazy kite formation ($150 payout) on the blue card. Whoever marks off every number on the card gets a full payout ranging from $500 to $800. There are also separate side games to add on like Share the Wealth Bingo ($2-$3 per card), Bell Jars ($1) and the Queen of Hearts ($5 or five tickets for $20).

GAME ON

Jackie Heberer, of Hauppauge, calls out the numbers at Bingo Night hosted by Little Shelter in Melville. Dion Calabrese from Little Shelter hands over the winning money to Linda Pietrofere, of Melville. Credit: Gary Licker

People come hours ahead of game time to set up their spots and order dinner to be delivered.

Tara Munsch, of Amityville, gets her bingo cards in order — she plays on both paper and tablet while nibbling on her sweet and sour chicken.

"We come early to set up, socialize and eat because once the game starts you can’t do anything else," says Munsch, 52. "I hit over $2,000 a week ago. I’m saving up to buy a car."

Maryann Matarrese, of Old Bethpage, has been playing bingo for 40 years with the last three at 110 Bingo. She buys two full paper books and tapes them out on the table in front of her.

"When you start to get older it’s very good concentration for your mind," says Matarrese, 75, who spends about $100 on bingo weekly. "I enjoy the game and it’s exciting when you win the money. I won $800 a few months ago. Plus, it’s for a very good cause."

Players compete for cash prizes during bingo night. Credit: Linda Rosier

Once the game begins at 7 p.m., the hustle and bustle tapers down and the room goes silent so everyone can hear the caller.

"There’s no talking during the game," says Zilm. "You can’t miss a moment or you could lose money."

Little Shelter volunteers take turns calling out the numbers. "We switch callers every two games because the players don’t like having the same person up there," says Kamp. "It can get rowdy sometimes. When people don’t win, they get mad."

Andrew Flory, of Dix Hills, a volunteer at Little Shelter for 17 years, has been a bingo caller for three years and says the job isn’t as easy as it looks.

"You have to hold the ball with one hand, you have put it up on the screen with the other while paying attention to people shouting, ‘Bingo!’ Sometimes people complain that you go too fast or too slow. They can be particular," says Flory. "When you get down to the part where you feel the next number is going to win it gets intense. Some people are loud, others are muted and their neighbors let you know if they hit."

BINGO FIX

Ingrid Taveras from Little Shelter at Bingo Night hosted by Little Shelter in Melville. Credit: Gary Licker

The question remains ... is bingo addictive? It depends on whom you ask.

"It can be very compulsive," Matarrese says. "Especially if you win. You want to come back again."

Munsch adds, "Oh yeah! If I had the money. I’d come every night."

Despite the season, bingo keeps rolling from week to week without any break in the action.

"We are here all year around," says Kamp.