Blues by the River Festival comes to Riverhead

The blues is back in Riverhead. After nearly a 10-year absence, the Riverhead Blues Festival is reborn as the Blues by the River Festival, which takes place Sept. 9 in the town square.

“We hope this starts a new tradition in Riverhead and helps bring people downtown,” says Jim Warner, president of Riverhead Townscape, a local nonprofit organization for beautification projects. “This is a fresh start with our newly constructed Town Square marking the biggest event ever held there.”

The afternoon concert will feature five acts on the bill. Here’s who will be taking to the stage.

KANE DAILY AND THE ROADHOUSE DAWGS

If you've been to Kelly’s Ale House in Bohemia or Big Daddy’s in Massapequa, you might have caught a set by Kane Daily and the Roadhouse Dawgs. This Suffolk County foursome is ready to deliver as they open the festival.

“We are planning on a complete slide guitar set with a mix of rockin’ blues and rockabilly style," says singer/guitarist Daily of Coram. “Playing in a festival environment is much more exciting. There’s even a different kind of energy in the band itself.”

Songs will include covers of music by Jimmy Reed, Muddy Waters and Buddy Guy. But each number they do will always be different.

"We never play anything the same way twice," says Daily. "There’s an immense amount of improvisation outside the basics of the song. Once you get the main riff going, sky’s the limit after that.”

SET TIME Noon

GENE CASEY AND THE LONE SHARKS

For the past 30 years, Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks have been delivering their special brand of rhythm and twang.

"We are a collision between rockabilly and jump blues," says singer/guitarist Casey of Southold. “To me, the blues is the bedrock of American music. It’s obviously sewn into rock & roll and rockabilly. We’re not blues purists but definitely part of that scene.”

Expect to hear cuts from all six of their studio albums as well as their new swamp blues song, “Man on the Side."

"We are famous for not having a set list and keeping it loose," says Casey. "It’s basically controlled chaos.”

SET TIME 1 p.m.

JACK LICITRA AND SOUTH BAY SOUL

Jack Licitra is taking a break from his longtime band Jack's Waterfall to launch his new group South Bay Soul. The lineup features Matt Marshak on guitar, Ted Motz on bass, Jules Radino on drums with Licitra on piano, organ and vocals.

"Our sound is like New Orleans funk mixed with smooth soul and blue roots," says Licitra. "We are all the same age and have played in various projects over the years together. This year we decided to come together.”

The band is cookin' up covers of the Rolling Stones' “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” Bill Withers “Use Me” and an original Dr. John tribute song called “Piano Player’s Heaven."

"Long Island, for a long time, had a heavy blues scene and this festival is a way to reconnect to that base of people," says Licitra. "It’s a big community that shares a love for the same genre."

SET TIME 2 p.m.

LEX GREY AND THE URBAN PIONEERS

Since 1995, singer Lex Grey has been shocking audiences with her outlandish outfits from leather to gowns as well as her vocal rasp that's utilized fronting her band the Urban Pioneers.

"People have said we sound like Janis Joplin fronting the Allman Brothers," says Grey. "There’s a rock aspect mixed with some theater, but the main base is the blues.”

The band recently released its eighth studio album, "How Many Roads?," which debuted at No. 5 on the Relix Jam Band Chart and was the No. 1 blues album in New York for six weeks.

"This album was made during the pandemic. It was the ultimate time to create because we had no distractions," says Grey. “I write songs about the people I know and the struggles they are going through. There’s a large vibe of connection that runs through this music."

SET TIME 3 p.m.

KERRY KEARNEY AND THE KINGS OF PSYCHEDELTA

The headliner and the man who is spearheading the festival, singer/guitarist Kerry Kearney was determined to resurrect the Long Island blues community.

“I wanted to put something together because there hasn’t been a blues fest in years. Everywhere you go it’s all tribute bands but there really is an audience for this kind of music," says Kearney of Breezy Point. "We wanted just one day for blues music to spark the festival again.”

This time around Kearney will be playing with the Kings of Psychedelta.

"It’s like a supergroup consisting of drummer Mario Staiano and bassist Gerry Sorrentino of Savoy Brown, keyboardist David Bennett-Cohen of Country Joe & the Fish, guitarist Michael Falzarano of Hot Tuna and conga player Nydia Liberty Mata of Laura Nero's band," says Kearney, who used to perform with Marty Balin from Jefferson Airplane and Jefferson Starship. "We play psychedelic music mixed with delta blues and R&B.”

Kearney feels people of all ages can connect with the blues genre almost instantly.

“You feel that beat and it's very familiar. It’s almost tribal," says Kearney. "Plus, the blues is not pinned to any specific decade. It’s not dated, it’s timeless.”

SET TIME 4 p.m.

FOOD AND DRINK

Local restaurants like the Birchwood of Polish Town, the Preston House and Cucina 25 will be selling food while breweries such as übergeek Brewing Company and Tradewinds Brewing serve craft beer to those 21 and over with valid ID. Plus, a vendor market fills the parking lot for those who want to shop.