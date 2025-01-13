Get your kicks with country-western dancing on Long Island

"Country is a state of mind," sang Tom T. Hall, and right now, it's as hot as jalapeños on Long Island.

There are two local country radio stations (103.1, — The Wolf (WWWF/103.1 FM) and My Country (WJVC/96.1 FM) on the FM dial) — as well as concerts, clubs and pubs from the East End to the New York City line.

Country-western dance is a big part of the scene, and the easiest way to join in is to jump into a line dance. But, if you want to step it up and learn fancier footwork, we've got some places to polish your skills.

THESE BOOTS ARE MADE FOR DANCING

The Tap Room in Rockville Centre hosts free line dances every Thursday from 8 p.m. till closing in its upstairs entertainment venue, The Loft. There's no cover, no pressure, and plenty of people clapping, stomping, twirling and smiling. Expect a lively crowd ranging from 20 to 50-somethings, great country music and three lessons each night.

Cowboy boots? "Absolutely," guarantees general manager Jennifer Arnold. "If you're in the bar on the first floor when country night is starting, you can hear the pounding of the cowboy boots on the ceiling."

The weekly dances started about a year ago, and they've been extremely popular. It helps that the Tap Room is opposite the LIRR station, and that the events are free. "The good thing about country dancing, there's a community, and they travel everywhere. And every Thursday, they come here," said Arnold, adding, "We have the best music and the dance lessons are a lot of fun."

Line dance instructor Greg Saltzman "Salty Cowboy," center, takes the leads at country-western night at the Tap Room in Rockville Centre. Credit: Morgan Campbell

More advanced classes can be found at the Ballroom of Huntington, where owner Denise DeFeo offers lessons for $25 each in sessions of six to 10, or two private lessons for couples for $140. She can help you look good in a line, but promises you'll have more fun in a country-western style couples dance, like the Texas two-step. You may not equate ballroom lessons with country music, but, DeFeo says, "They're very similar. It's just the way you hold the hands are different and the music is different. You can do the Texas two-step, the country waltz — there's even country cha-cha and west coast swing, which is considered country."

Country-western is a simple style to learn, she explained, because the bass beat makes it easy to follow. "It's becoming more popular, and we have a complimentary lesson. So just come in and try it." And if you've taken a class or two and go to one of the bars, DeFeo says, "You're going to look phenomenal."

IT ALL STARTED WITH TRAVOLTA

Dancers of all ages show up at the Long Island Country Music Association's monthly dances in Deer Park. Credit: Jim Teeple

Many cite John Travolta's 1980 film, "Urban Cowboy," as the moment when country music swept the nation. Not long after, in 1985, the nonprofit Long Island Country Music Association was formed,

Jim Teeple, the president of LICMA, and his wife, Kathy Burke, who heads the dance committee, were among the first to join. LICMA holds monthly dances at the Sons of Italy Hall in Deer Park. The next one is on Jan. 11, and with upward of 100 dancers, from collegians to retirees, they're bustling events. Dance nights cost $15 and are open to members and nonmembers over age 16.

Teeple and Burke, who live in Northport, cite social, physical and emotional benefits. "Country-western dance is a physical thing that's good exercise," said Burke, "and whether you had a bad day at work or there are things going on in your life that are not really great, you can go to a dance. Instead of talking about how terrible it is, you'll be asking 'Could you teach me that dance?' "

Lessons are also a part of the Long Island Country Music Association's dance card. Credit: Art Kramer

Relaxing is encouraged as well. "A lot of the men come with their wives, and their wives go dance and the husbands are hanging out having beers," said Teeple.

Lessons are included during breaks in each dance. Diligent students might learn steps like the Grapevine and the Jazz Box and dances like the Florida Shuffle, the El Paso or the Wooden Nickel. Most people join in by hopping on the end of the line and copying what others are doing. Teeple said, "That's how we started," while Burke added, "Now Jim and I can do four different dances to 'Beer for My Horses.' "