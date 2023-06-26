4th of July fireworks and things to do on Long Island

Fireworks will be lighting up the skies to ring in July Fourth. In celebration of the holiday, here are fireworks shows, concerts and fairs and festivals happening on Long Island.

June 28-July 1: Experience thrills and live music at St. Anthony Family Feast and Festival

Enjoy rides, games, food, craft beer, live music nightly and fireworks (July 1), 6 to 11 p.m., June 28-July 1, 3 to 11 p.m. July 2 at The Trinity Regional School. Free, pay-one-price rides; 1025 Fifth Ave., East Northport, newtonshows.com, 631-499-6824.

June 30: Stroll Main Street in Riverhead during Alive on 25

The summer street festival on Main Street features five stages of live music, a car show, food, local craft beer and wine, artists, street vendors and family fun zone. The festival begins at 5 p.m. and is followed by a fireworks show at 9:15, June 30; Free; Downtown Riverhead, Main Street, Riverhead, downtownriverhead.org, 631-440-1350.

June 30-July 4: Enjoy rides and fireworks at the Empire State Fair at Nassau Coliseum

The fair features rides and games and food for sale, 5 to 11 p.m. June 30, noon to 1 p.m. July 1-3, noon to 11 p.m. July 4; fireworks on July 2 and July 4 at the parking lot. Admission is $10, free for children under 36” with a paying adult; ride wristbands available starting at $29; $1.50 for individual ride tickets, 1255 Hempstead Tpke., Uniondale; empirestatefair.com, 866-666-3247.

See fireworks and a concert at Lakeside Theatre at Eisenhower Park. Credit: Howard Simmons

July 1: Celebrate with fireworks at Eisenhower Park

Check out TD Bank’s Celebrate America fireworks and a concert featuring the winner of Battle of the Bands, 7 to 10 p.m., July 1 at the Lakeside Theatre at Eisenhower Park; field 6, 1899 Park Blvd., East Meadow, nassaucountyny.gov, 516-572-0201. Free; rain date July 2.

July 1: Catch a NASCAR race and fireworks at Riverhead Raceway

Enjoy racing at the NASCAR-sanctioned oval track and see Figure 8s, truck racing and the Eddie Partridge All Stars, along with fireworks. Grandstand opens at 4 p.m., July 1, opening ceremonies begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. Admission is $30, $20 for children ages 6-12, free younger than 5; riverheadraceway.com, 631-842-7223.

July 1: Honor veterans at the beach

Salute to all veterans with music by KC and the Sunshine Band followed by a fireworks show, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. July 1 at Town Park. Free; 1300 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach; hempsteadny.gov, 516-292-9000, ext. 7480.

July 1: See Steve Miller Band at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

The band performs in concert along with rock guitarist Joe Satriani, 7:30 p.m., July 1. Tickets start at $41.30; Ocean Parkway; Wantagh, livenation.com.

July 1: Turn back time to the '80s at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

Tribute band Jessie's Girl will perform '80s hits, 8 p.m., July 1. Tickets are $62-$90; 76 Main St., Westhampton Beach; whbpac.org, 631-288-1500.

July 1-2: Celebrate Independence Day with parades, music and more at Old Bethpage Village Restoration

Experience an 1862 Independence Day celebration featuring a parade, 19th century-style music and a look inside the homes in the village, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 1-2, last admission at 2:30 p.m. $20, $15 for ages 12 and younger, 1303 Round Swamp Road, Old Bethpage; oldbethpagevillagerestoration.org, 516-572-8409.

July 1-3: Cheer on the Ducks

The Ducks have the home advantage when they take on the Staten Island Ferry Hawks, 6:35 p.m. July 1-3 at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Fireworks follow each game. Tickets start at $16; 3 Court House Dr., Central Islip, liducks.com, 631-940-3825.

July 1-3: See DJ sets at Calissa Hamptons in Water Mill

Hear music by DJs Malwah at 10:30 p.m., July 1 and July 3; Bachmann at 10:30 p.m., July 2 and Adam Lipson at 10:30 p.m., July 2; 1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill; calissahamptons.com, 631-500-9292.

July 2: Run the Southampton Firecracker race

Join the 8k run or three-mile race at 8 a.m., July 2 at Agawam Park. $35, $30 in advance; 25 Pond Lane, Southampton, events.elitefeats.com.

July 4: Rock out to live music and see a fireworks show at Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill

Enjoy live music by The Chiclettes, Mean Machine and a fireworks show; doors open at 5 p.m. July 4. Free; 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville; champbaldhill.com, 631-676-7500.

July 4: See the sky light up at Jones Beach

The Jones Beach fireworks display is set to patriotic songs that can be heard on Walk 97.5 and KJOY 98.3, 9:30 p.m. July 4. Parking fee is $10; 2400 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh, parks.ny.gov, 516-785-1600.

July 4: Take a firework cruise in Montauk

Sail with the Montauk Chamber of Commerce and enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, 6 p.m. July 4 at Sammy’s (448 West Lake Dr., Montauk). Board the fireworks cruise at 7 p.m. at Viking Fleet dock adjacent to Sammy’s, fireworks at 9:15 p.m. (rain date: July 5). Tickets are $150 and include beer, wine and buffet dinner, live performance by the Realm Band, must be 21 and older; montaukchamber.com, 631-668-2428.

July 4: Celebrate the music of John Lennon at Stephen Talkhouse

The Moondogs perform music by John Lennon, 8 p.m., July 4. Tickets are $40-$50; 161 Main St, Amagansett; stephentalkhouse.com, 631-267-3117.

July 4: Celebrate Pride at a re-enactment of the "Invasion" of the Pines in Fire Island

In 1976, a patron dressed in drag was denied service at a Fire Island Pines establishment. After news spread about the incident, the patron and friends planned to return a week later. The group took a water taxi from Cherry Grove to the Pines dressed in drag. Today, the incident known as the "invasion" is reenacted with drag performers gathering at the Ice Palace Bar at the Cherry Grove Hotel at 2 p.m., July 4. The group will board a ferry and sail to Pines Harbor where they will be greeted by residents and visitors. Free; pineshistory.org.

July 4: Lace up your sneakers and join the race in Long Beach

Run the Fabulous Fourth of July Race in memory of police officer Sean Ryan on the boardwalk, 4k run starts at 8:30 a.m., July 4, 1k Fun Run at 8 a.m., Long Beach. Registration fee is $45, $35 in advance for the 4K and $15 for the Fun Run ages 15 and younger, Laurelton Boulevard, events.elitefeats.com, 516-431-3890.

July 4: Get festive at the Independence Day Parade in Oyster Bay

The parade features marchers from AMVETS North Shore Veterans Memorial Post 21 and Raynham Hall educators dressed in Revolutionary clothing at 10 a.m. July 4 from the Oyster Bay Community Center. There will be an open house with live music by Perfect Fifths and free ices at Raynham Hall after the parade; 20 and 30 West Main St., Oyster Bay. Free; parade kicks off from Church Street, Oyster Bay, raynhamhallmuseum.org, 516-922-6808.

July 4-8: Go to the Greenport Firemen's Carnival

The carnival, located at the Polo Grounds on Moores Lane in Greenport, features rides for all ages by Blue Sky Amusements, food and treats, carnival games and prizes. 6 to 11 p.m. daily. Fireworks are July 5 (rain date is July 6) and July 8 (no rain date) at 10 p.m. The fireworks will be shot from the playing fields of Greenport School.