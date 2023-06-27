Where to see fireworks on Long Island this summer

For those who love the thrill of an overhead pyrotechnic show, here's your chance to take in some summer fireworks. Some are one-night events, while others are a part of multiday carnivals and fairs. Bring a chair, blanket and picnic basket and look to the holiday skies to get a patriotic glow.

June 30 in Downtown Riverhead

Check out local craft beverages, a car show and more at the Alive on 25 festival, 5 to 9:30 p.m., June 30 in Riverhead. Fireworks show at 9:15. Free; Along Main Street in Downtown Riverhead (from Griffing Avenue to McDermott Avenue); downtownriverhead.org, 631-440-1350.

July 1 at the St. Anthony Family Feast and Festival

Circus acts, rides, games, food, craft beer and live music will be at the St. Anthony Family Feast and Festival, 6 to 11 p.m., July 28-30 and 3 to 11 p.m., July 1. Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. July 1 at The Trinity Regional School; 1025 Fifth Ave., newtonshows.com, 631-499-6824.

July 1 at Riverhead Raceway

The 73rd Year Celebration and Flying Dutchman Tribute Race featuring the return of the Crown Jewel Series and fireworks at Riverhead Raceway, July 1 at 4 p.m. $30; $20 children 6-12; 5 and younger free. The fireworks begin at dusk; 1797 Old Country Rd., riverheadraceway.com, 631-842-7223.

July 1 at Eisenhower Park

Check out TD Bank’s Celebrate America Fireworks and show featuring the winner of Battle of the Bands, 7 to 10 p.m. on July 1 at the Lakeside Theatre at Eisenhower Park. Free; field 6, 1899 Park Blvd., East Meadow, nassaucountyny.gov, 516-572-0201.

See a Billy Joel themed circus show featuring I, Fly Trapeze performing aerial acts along with flying trapeze choreographed to well-known hits by Billy Joel with post-show fireworks at 8:15 p.m. July 1 at Eisenhower Park. Admission is $10; Merrick and Stewart Avenues, Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow, iflytrapeze.com, 516-640-6995.

July 1-3 at the Long Island Ducks game

The Staten Island Ferry Hawks will play the Long Island Ducks and a fireworks display will follow each game July 1-3. One lucky guest can win two roundtrips on Breeze Airways to any of their six nonstop destinations from Long Island MacArthur Airport on July 1. First 1,000 fans will receive a Ducks cooler bag July 3, courtesy of Good Samaritan University Hospital. Game starts at 6:35 p.m. at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Tickets start at $16; 3 Court House Dr., liducks.com, 631-940-3825.

July 2, 4, 8 and 15 at The Empire State Fair

The Empire State Fair features the World of Wonders Amazement show, circus acts, an exotic animal zoo and live music weekdays, 5 to 11 p.m., weekends noon to 11 p.m., and noon to 11 p.m. July 4. Fair runs June 30-July 16. Fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. on July 2, 4, 8, and 15 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. $10, free for kids under 36” tall, includes live entertainment; 1255 Hempstead Tpke., Uniondale, empirestatefair.com, 866-666-3247.

July 4-8 at the Greenport Firemen's Carnival

Greenport Firemen's Carnival is 6 to 11 p.m. July 4-8 located at the Polo Grounds on Moores Lane in Greenport. The carnival, sponsored by Phenix Hook & Ladder Relief Hose features rides for all ages by Blue Sky Amusements, food and treats, carnival games and prizes. Fireworks are July 5 (rain date is July 6) and July 8 (no rain date) at 10 p.m.

July 4 on Viking Fleet’s Fireworks Cruise

Watch the fireworks on Viking Fleet’s Fireworks Cruise to Fort Pond Bay, 8 to 11 p.m. on July 4. Light appetizers will be served. Cocktails and soft drinks are available for purchase. $100, $50 ages 5-12; 462 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, vikingfleet.com, 631-668-5700.

July 4 a bicycle parade in Glen Cove

Grab your safety gear and adorn your bicycles in patriotic colors in a bicycle parade led by Mayor Pamela D. Panzenbeck through Downtown Glen Cove. Riders meet at Robert M. Finley Middle School 9:30 a.m. on July 4. Free; The Independence Day celebration continues with a concert and firework display 7:30 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m., Morgan Memorial Park, Germain St., Glen Cove, glencoveny.gov, 516-676-2004.

July 4 at Umbrella Beach

Catch fireworks 9:15 to 10 p.m. on July 4 at Umbrella Beach; 95 S. Emerson Ave., Montauk. Free; montaukchamber.com, 631-668-2428.

July 4 at Jones Beach

Check out the Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular at Jones Beach, 9:30 p.m., July 4. The display will be set to patriotic songs that can be heard on Walk 97.5 and KJOY 98.3. Parking is $10, free with Empire Pass; 2400 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh; parks.ny.gov, 516-785-1600.

July 4 at Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill

Listen to live music and enjoy a fireworks display, 5:30 p.m. July 4 at the Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill. Free; 1 Ski Run Ln., Farmingville, champbaldhill.com, 631-542-5423.

July 7 in Long Beach

Catch the City of Long Beach fireworks display at dark, July 7 (rain date July 8). The show can be seen along the boardwalk and beachfront; Long Beach Boardwalk, longbeachny.gov, 516-431-1000.

July 8 at Fireman’s Memorial Field

Bring the family to enjoy a magic show, music, food trucks, giveaways and more at the 2023 Fireworks Celebration presented by North Star Auto Body and Collision and The Incorporated Village of Valley Stream, 6 p.m. on July 8 (rain date July 9) at Fireman’s Memorial Field. Tickets are $15; 300 Emerson Pl., Valley Stream, vsny.org, 516-825-4121.

July 8 at Crescent Beach

Check out the fireworks display at 9:15 p.m., July 8 (rain date July 9) at Crescent Beach; Shore Rd., Shelter Island, shelterislandfireworks.com, 631-806-5458.

July 11 at Tobay Beach

Enjoy a concert and fireworks show honoring veterans and armed forces featuring music by Any Way You Want It Journey Tribute at 7:30 p.m., July 11 (rain date July 12) at Tobay Beach; Ocean Parkway, Massapequa. Open to town residents on a first-come, first-served basis. Residency will be verified upon admission, free, oysterbaytown.com.

July 19, 21-22 at the Fireman's Fair in Huntington Station

The fair runs July 18-22, 6 to 11 p.m. Enjoy fireworks July 19, 21-22 at 9:30 p.m. The fair also features amusement rides, games, live musical entertainment and the 120th anniversary parade on July 19. $35; Stimson School/Peter Nelson Park, 401 Oakwood Rd., huntingtonmanorfiredistrict.org, 631-427-1629, ext. 4.

July 29 at the Long Island Ducks game

Fireworks, presented by NYCB, follow the Long Island Ducks game against the Gastonia Honey Hunters. Game starts at 6:35 p.m. with a chance to win two roundtrips on Breeze Airways to any of their six nonstop destinations from Long Island MacArthur Airport. Tickets start at $16; Fairfield Properties Ballpark, 3 Court House Dr., Central Islip, liducks.com, 631-940-3825.

Aug. 11 at the Feast of the Assumption

The 112th annual Feast of the Assumption fair is 6 p.m. Aug. 11-15 featuring Italian foods, carnival rides and raffles. Catch the firework show Aug. 13 (rain date Aug. 14) at St. Brigid/Our Lady of Hope Regional School. Fireworks at 9 p.m. Free; 101 Maple Ave., Westbury, stbolh.org, 516-333-0580.

Aug. 12 at the Long Island Ducks game

Fireworks, presented by Farmingdale State College, follow the Long Island Ducks game against the Gastonia Honey Hunters. Game starts at 6:35 p.m. with a chance to win two roundtrips on Breeze Airways to any of their six nonstop destinations from Long Island MacArthur Airport at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Tickets start at $16; 3 Court House Dr., Central Islip, liducks.com, 631-940-3825.

Aug. 12 at Riverhead Raceway

"I Love America Night" will feature fireworks and big wheels starting at 4 p.m. on Aug. 12. Admission is $30, $20 ages 6-12, free younger than 5; 1797 Old Country Rd., Riverhead, riverheadraceway.com, 631-842-7223.

Aug. 19 at Fairfield Properties Ballpark

Fireworks, presented by PSEG Long Island follow the Long Island Ducks game against Charleston Dirty Birds. Game starts at 6:35 p.m. with a chance to win two roundtrips on Breeze Airways to any of their six nonstop destinations from Long Island MacArthur Airport at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Tickets start at $16; 3 Court House Dr., Central Islip, liducks.com, 631-940-3825.

Aug. 24-27 at Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption

Enjoy fireworks as part of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption's festival, 430 Sheep Pasture Rd., Port Jefferson, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 25-26. Festival runs 5 to 10 p.m. Aug. 24; 5 to 11 p.m. Aug. 25, noon to 11 p.m. Aug. 26 and noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 27. Free; Fireworks show at 9 p.m. Weather permitting, free parking and shuttle from Ward Melville High School, portjeffgreekfest.com, 631-473-0894.

Aug. 26 at the Holbrook Carnival and Festival

The 27th annual Holbrook Carnival and Festival includes rides, games and live music, 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 24-25, 2 to 11 p.m. Aug. 26 and 2 to 9 p.m. Aug. 27. Fireworks at 9 p.m. on Aug. 26. Free; Holbrook Country Club, 700 Patchogue-Holbrook Rd., Holbrook. holbrookchamber.com, 631-471-2725.

Sept. 2 at the Long Island Ducks game

It’s breast cancer awareness night with fireworks to follow the Long Island Ducks game against the Lancaster Barnstormers. Game starts at 6:35 p.m. with a chance to win two roundtrips on Breeze Airways to any of their six nonstop destinations from Long Island MacArthur Airport at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Tickets start at $16; 3 Court House Dr., Central Islip, liducks.com, 631-940-3825

Sept. 9 at North Hempstead Beach Park

Carnival rides, food and entertainment at the Italian Festival Sept. 7-10 with fireworks on Sept. 9, 2 to 11 p.m. Fireworks are from 9 to 9:30 p.m. North Hempstead Beach Park. Free, $5 parking fee, pay-one-price rides wristband; Port Washington, marinolodge.org.

Sept. 16 at the Long Island Ducks game

Fireworks, presented by the Suffolk County PBA, will follow the Long Island Ducks game against the High Point Rockers. Game starts at 6:35 p.m. with a chance to win two roundtrips on Breeze Airways to any of their six nonstop destinations from Long Island MacArthur Airport at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Tickets start at $16; 3 Court House Dr., Central Islip, liducks.com, 631-940-3825.

Sept. 23-24 at the San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons

Live entertainment, rides, artisan vendors, food and wines at the 11th annual San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 23 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 24. Fireworks 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 23. Free; Good Ground Rd. (LIRR station); Hampton Bays, sangennarofeastofthehamptons.com, 631-728-0066.