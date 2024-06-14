July 4 events guide: Fairs, fireworks and fun to fill your holiday weekend on Long Island

Ignite the summer with a long Fourth of July weekend that’s packed with possibilities. Whether it be a concert, a running race, a festival or simply a fireworks display, plenty is happening throughout Nassau and Suffolk to help you celebrate and honor Independence Day.

July 4

See the sky light up at Jones Beach State Park

2400 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh

Fourth of July fireworks over Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh to celebrate Independence Day. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

A 30-minute fireworks extravaganza by Garden State Fireworks will make up the Independence Day Celebration at 9:30 p.m. Drivers are charged a $10 event fee and can tune into WALK 97.5 FM or KJOY 98.3 FM for correlating patriotic songs. Another way to view the illuminated skies is by boat on a Captree Fleet cruise from Captree State Park, located at 3500 E. Ocean Pkwy., Babylon.

COST Fireworks: $10; Cruise: $59-$65 per person

MORE INFO Jones Beach: 516-785-1600, parks.ny.gov; 631-669-6464, captreefleet.com

Check out “The Star-Spangled Bash” at Bald Hill

1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville

“The Star-Spangled Bash,” a free concert and fireworks display, comes to the Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill. The event will feature performances by School of Rock, local country artist Megan VK and female vocal trio, The Chiclettes. Immediately following the concert will be a pyrotechnics show by Grucci. Gates open at 5 p.m., the concert starts at 5:30 p.m. and the fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. The synchronized music selection for the fireworks will be simulcast on LI News Radio 103.9 FM and Big Hits 98.1 FM.

COST Free

MORE INFO 631-542-5423, champbaldhill.com



Enjoy fireworks at Umbrella Beach in Montauk

742 Montauk Hwy., Montauk

Bring a blanket or a lawn chair down to the beach, where a free Grucci fireworks display will commence at 9:15 p.m. Those 21 and older who are seeking a fancier presentation can head out on a cruise, launching from 462 West Lake Dr., in Montauk, with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, buffet dinner and a live performance by the Realm Band.

COST Free to see fireworks at Umbrella Beach; cruise is $150 per person

MORE INFO Fireworks: iloveny.com; 631-668-2428, eventbrite.com

Cheer on the Long Island Ducks

3 Court House Dr., Central Islip

Catch the Long Island Ducks minor league baseball team play the Charleston Dirty Birds at Fairfield Properties Ballpark at 6:35 p.m., followed by a postgame fireworks show.

COST $20-$22

MORE INFO 631-940-3825, liducks.com

Sprint the Iron Horse 4-Miler

88 West Ave., West Sayville

The race starts at 8 a.m. from the Long Island Maritime Museum. The run raises funds to be donated to the ALS Ride for Life for their patient services at the Stony Brook Neuromuscular Disease and Christopher Pendergast ALS Center of Excellence.

COST $33.74; race is for ages 18 or older

MORE INFO runsignup.com

Join an Independence Day 4-mile run/walk

230 Pettit Ave., Bellmore

The Bellmore Striders will host the race starting from the Bellmore Fire House at 8:30 a.m.

COST $22; race is for ages 13 and older

MORE INFO bellmorestriders.com

Run the Fabulous 4th of July Race

98 Laurelton Blvd., Long Beach

The City of Long Beach presents the race in memory of Sean Ryan, 1k fun run 8 a.m., 4k at 8:30 a.m.

COST $35-$45, ages 16 and older

MORE INFO 516-431-3890, longbeachny.gov/rec

July 4-6

Head to the Firemen’s Carnival in Greenport

170 Moore Lane, Greenport

The annual carnival returns to the Polo Grounds with rides, food booths and midway games from 6 to 11 p.m. A fireworks display will be held on July 6 at 10 p.m.

COST Free to enter, charge for rides and games



July 4-7

Hop on rides and see fireworks at the Empire State Fair

Nassau Coliseum parking lot: 1255 Hempstead Tpk., Uniondale

Empire State Fair returns to Nassau Coliseum with rides, food vendors and more. Credit: Howard Simmons

Ride a Ferris wheel that reaches 110 feet in the sky, catch the “Pirates of the Caribbean” thrill show, visit the Sandlofer Family Petting Zoo and Cowtown USA or witness the Anastasini Circus, featuring juggling, comedy and more, noon to 11 p.m.

COST $10

MORE INFO 516-654-8203, empirestatefair.com

July 5

Jam to live music at Alive on 25

Located from Griffing Avenue to McDermott Avenue, Riverhead

Head to Main Street in Riverhead and enjoy a lineup of outdoor music and entertainment as part of Alive on 25. Credit: Diane Tucci

Join the summer street festival where there is live music on multiple stages, local craft beverages, outdoor dining, street vendors and more starting at 5 p.m. Ring in the holiday with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

COST Free

MORE INFO 631-440-1350, downtownriverhead.org

July 5-6

Rock out with Decoded & Brightside at Mulcahy's

3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh

Decoded, featuring lead singer Jocelyn Manginelli of Port Jefferson, will pay tribute to Paramore at Mulcahy's in Wantagh on July 5.

Dive into the alternative rock of the early 2000s with a double bill of tributes to Paramore (Decoded) and the Killers (Brightside) at 8 p.m. “Hayley Williams is such a strong leading woman — a total ball of energy,” lead singer Jocelyn Manginelli, 23, of Port Jefferson, who wears an orange wig, incorporates glitter, rhinestones and high boots in her stage fashion to evoke Williams. “I do a lot of cardio and eat right to prepare. She’s a lot to live up to.” Brightside vocalist Stephen Vegas, of Wantagh, works to capture the nuance of the Killers’ material. “We have a very interactive live set. I’m very aggressive about getting audience participation,” he says.

Almost Creed, featuring lead singer Rob Semitekolos of East Moriches, will pay tribute to Creed at Mulcahy's in Wantagh on July 6.

Meanwhile Almost Creed channels the late ‘90s rock sensation Creed at 7:30 p.m. July 6 with opening act Eminescence (tribute to Evanescence). “Since they reunited this year people are excited to hear these songs again. Creed music is very music in demand,” says lead singer Rob Semitekolos, 47, of East Moriches.

COST $19.01; 21 and older

MORE INFO 516-783-7500, muls.com

July 6

Sing along with Walker Hayes at Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill

1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville

Country star Walker Hayes will headline Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill in Farmingville on July 6. Credit: Sarah Elizabeth

Kick it country style as Walker Hayes headlines at 7 p.m. with special guests Kylie Morgan and Tigirlily Gold. “There’s a wide variety of emotions throughout my show,” says Hayes, 44. “But it has a nice flow for a little over 90 minutes. I want it to be impactful.” Expect to hear songs like “Beer in the Fridge,” “Same Drunk,” “Halloween,” “AA” and the anthem, “Fancy Like.” “‘Fancy Like’ has its own personality,” says Hayes. “It’s a monster singalong that's quite a moment on stage every night.”

COST $37.20-$134.37

MORE INFO 631-542-5423, champbaldhill.com





July 6-7

Join an 1864 celebration

1303 Round Swamp Road, Old Bethpage

Old Bethpage Village Restoration will hold its 1864 Independence Day Celebration featuring a parade, 19th century-style music and a look inside the homes in the village from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

COST $15, $12 ages 5-12

MORE INFO 516-572-8409, oldbethpagevillagerestoration.org

July 7

Dance with Asia at The Paramount

370 New York Ave., Huntington

Capture some early ‘80s vibes as the band makes a stop on “The Heat of the Moment Tour” 7 p.m. with special guests Focus, Martin Turner (Wishbone Ash) and Curved Air. “It will be a trip down memory lane for a lot of people,” says keyboardist and founding member Geoff Downes, 71. “There will be quite a lot of focus on the first and second album. We try to keep it as mainstream as possible with the occasional curveball here and there.”

COST $66.25-$234.80

MORE INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com